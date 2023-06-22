USD/JPY Price Analysis: Climbs back to 142.00 mark, seems poised to appreciate further

- USD/JPY attracts some buying near the 100-hour SMA for the second straight day on Thursday.
- The price action favours bullish traders and supports prospects for a further appreciating move.
- A sustained break below the weekly trading range support is needed to negate the positive bias.
The USD/JPY pair finds support near the 100-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) for the second straight day on Thursday and climbs back to the 142.00 neighbourhood during the early European session. Spot prices, however, remain below the YTD peak touched on Wednesday and well within a familiar trading range held since the beginning of the current week.
Against the backdrop of the recent appreciating move witnessed over the past two weeks or so, the rang-bound price action might still be categorized as a bullish consolidation phase. Furthermore, last week's sustained breakout through a horizontal resistance near the 141.00 mark supports prospects for additional gains. That said, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is hovering just below the overbought territory and holding back traders from placing fresh bullish bets around the USD/JPY pair.
Nevertheless, spot prices remain on track to build on over a one-month-old uptrend and climb further beyond the 142.35 area, or the highest level since November 2022 touched on Wednesday, towards reclaiming the 143.00 round figure. The upward trajectory could get extended further towards the next relevant hurdle near the 143.75 region en route to the 144.00 mark. The USD/JPY pair might eventually climb to the 144.30-144.35 intermediate hurdle, above which bulls might aim to reclaim the 145.00 psychological mark.
On the flip side, the 100-hour SMA, currently around the 141.670-141.65 area, now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the 141.30-141.20 area, or the weekly low. A convincing break below the latter might prompt some technical selling and drag the USD/JPY pair below the 141.00 mark, towards the 140.60-140.55 horizontal support. Any subsequent decline might attract fresh buyers near the 140.25 zone and remain limited near the 140.00 psychological mark. The latter should act as a strong base for spot prices, which if broken might shift the bias in favour of bearish traders.
USD/JPY 1-hour chart
Key levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|141.98
|Today Daily Change
|0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|141.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|140.21
|Daily SMA50
|137.4
|Daily SMA100
|135.37
|Daily SMA200
|137.21
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|142.37
|Previous Daily Low
|141.28
|Previous Weekly High
|141.92
|Previous Weekly Low
|139.01
|Previous Monthly High
|140.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|133.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|141.95
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|141.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|141.32
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|140.76
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|140.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|142.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|142.93
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|143.49
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD recovers toward 1.2800 ahead of BoE policy decision
GBP/USD is holding the bounce toward 1.2800 ahead of the key BoE decision on Thursday. Pound Sterling ignores rising bets for a 50 bps BoE lift-off amid hot UK inflation data while the US Dollar consolidates the previous losses, awaiting mid-tier US economic data.
EUR/USD trades modestly flat near 1.1000 amid a steady US Dollar
EUR/USD is keeping its range near 1.1000, sitting at monthly highs in the European session. The pair is lacking fresh upside traction, as the US Dollar has paused its decline amid a risk-off market environment. Focus on US data, ECB and Fedspeak.
Gold seesaws around $1,930 due to hawkish Fed Powell vs. dovish Bostic
Gold price is demonstrating topsy-turvy moves around $1,930.00 in the European session. The precious metal is displaying a non-directional performance as investors have been baffled while assessing hawkish Fed chair Jerome Powell’s.
Three reasons why Bitcoin’s 2023’s rally is just starting
Bitcoin price has rallied 85% year-to-date, keeping 2023’s bullish momentum alive. Due to the strong uptrend seen over the last few weeks, the Fear and Greed Index has shifted to “greed.”
BoE Meeting Preview: Interest rate hike expected at just 25 bps despite labor shortages, hot inflation
The Bank of England (BoE) is on track to deliver its 13th straight rate hike this Thursday, as it remains on a firefighting mission to tame stubbornly high inflation levels. Pound Sterling is likely to witness intense volatility on the BoE policy announcements.