USD/JPY Price Analysis: Climbs back closer to mid-147.00s, eyes YTD peak ahead of US CPI

- USD/JPY scales higher for the second successive day and climbs to a fresh weekly high on Wednesday.
- This week's rebound from the ascending trend-line support and the subsequent move up favour bulls.
- Intervention fears might hold back bulls from placing aggressive bets ahead of the crucial US CPI report.
The USD/JPY pair builds on this week's bounce from ascending trend-line support extending from the 138.00 mark, or the late July swing low, and gains some positive traction for the second successive day on Wednesday. Spot prices touch a fresh weekly top, around the 147.45 area during the Asian session, and remain well within the striking distance of the YTD peak set last Thursday.
The aforementioned trend-line support is currently pegged near the 146.40-146.35 region, which now coincides with the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart. This, in turn, should act as a pivotal point for short-term traders as the focus remains glued to the release of the latest US consumer inflation figures, due later during the early North American session. In the meantime, oscillators on the 4-hour chart have just started gaining positive traction. This, along with the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart are holding comfortably in the bullish territory, suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/JPY pair is to the upside.
Hence, a subsequent strength back towards testing 147.85 region, or the highest level since November 2022, looks like a distinct possibility. Some follow-through buying beyond the 148.00 round-figure mark will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and pave the way for additional gains. The USD/JPY pair might then accelerate the momentum towards the 148.70-148.80 hurdle before aiming to conquer the 148.00 mark for the first time since October 2022. That said, speculations that Japanese authorities might interfere in the FX market to prop up the domestic currency might hold back bulls from placing fresh bets and cap any further gains for spot prices.
On the flip side, the 147.00 round figure now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the 146.35 confluence support. A convincing break below the latter might prompt aggressive technical selling and set the stage for a deeper corrective decline. The subsequent fall has the potential to drag the USD/JPY pair further below the 146.00 mark, towards testing the 145.30 intermediate support en route to the 145.00 psychological mark and the monthly swing low, around the 144.45 zone.
USD/JPY 4-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|147.35
|Today Daily Change
|0.27
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|147.08
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|146.4
|Daily SMA50
|143.64
|Daily SMA100
|141.43
|Daily SMA200
|137.19
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|147.24
|Previous Daily Low
|146.44
|Previous Weekly High
|147.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|146.02
|Previous Monthly High
|147.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|141.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|146.93
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|146.74
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|146.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|146.12
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|145.81
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|147.4
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|147.72
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|148.2
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD oscillates in a range below the 1.2500 mark, eyes on UK GDP, US CPI
GBP/USD oscillates in the 1.2480-1.2502 region in a trading band. The pair holds below the 50- and 100-hour EMAs on the one-hour chart; the RSI stands below 50. The critical resistance level is seen at the 1.2500-1.2505 zone; 1.2460 acts as an initial support level.
EUR/USD holds ground above 1.0750 on leaked ECB inflation forecast, US CPI eyed
EUR/USD extends gains for the fourth successive day, trading higher around 1.0760. The pair is experiencing upward support since an unnamed source claimed that the European Central Bank (ECB) has internally raised its inflation forecasts ahead of the ECB’s policy meeting on Thursday.
Gold flirts with monthly low, seems vulnerable near $1,910 ahead of US CPI
Gold price remains under some selling pressure for the second successive day on Wednesday and languishes near the monthly low touched the previous day. The XAU/USD trades around the $1,910 level and seems poised to prolong the recent downfall from the $1,953 region, or a one-month peak, around set on September 1.
Binance.US CEO steps down with exchange shedding 30% of its staff
Binance.US, the subsidiary of Binance.com in the US, has laid off a significant number of its personnel, only weeks after the parent company also lost its high-ranking officers to layoffs and resignations.
Feeling the heat from higher oil prices
Global markets are feeling the heat from higher oil prices and their inflationary implications, as the recent price upswing carries inherent risks to the Fed’s inflation and interest rate outlook.