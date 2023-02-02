In the meantime, a correction could be in order towards prior support that would be expected to act as a resistance zone where the 61.8% ratio meets the structure near 129.60.

The price is drifting out of the deciding channel having hit support and this leaves prospects of a phase of consolidation outside of the channel that could lead to accumulation for a move higher.

The price has met the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 127.588 of the move from between the November 2021 swing lows of 112.53 and the October swing highs of 151.95 highs range which is acting as a support which the bears need to break.

USD/JPY was forced lower on a bout of US Dollar strength on Thursday in an extension of the drop from the mid-point of the 130s. The price has been supported in the midpoint of the 127s and has left no bias on the carts from an immediate directional perspective until the 129.50s or the aforementioned 127.40s are broken. However, there are prospects of a meanwhile correction for the day ahead as traders get set for the US Nonfarm Payrolls data as the last puzzle of the puzzle for this week.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.