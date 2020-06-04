USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bullish bias intact while above 21-HMA in potential rising channel

- Dollar rebound and mixed Asian equities leave USD/JPY in limbo.
- The spot is trapped in a rising channel, risks a corrective slide.
- Bulls to hold the reigns so long above the 21-HMA, eyes on US data.
USD/JPY holds steady around 108.90 at the moment, consolidating the renewed uptick to fresh two-month highs of 109.04.
The spot is divided between broad-based US dollar rebound and mixed sentiment on the Asian equities, as lingering US-China tensions continue to cast a dark cloud on the narrative of global economic recovery.
The focus now shifts towards Thursday’s US Jobless Claims and Friday’s Non-Farm Payrolls data for the next direction in the major.
Ahead of the US economic events, the price is likely to traverse in a potential rising channel formation, with the natural tendency suggesting increased odds of a correction after the recent surge.
The bullish bias will likely remain intact so long as the spot holds above the upward sloping 21-Hourly Simple Moving Average (HMA) support, now at 108.83. The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) has turned flat but still trades above the midline, suggesting the bulls still have some chance to regain the baton.
Should the 21-HMA support give way, the corrective slide will pick up pace to test the rising trendline support at 108.62.
Selling pressure will intensify below the aforesaid support, as the pattern will get confirmed. The bears will then aim for the pattern target at 107.86. However, fresh bids could emerge at 108.51, the bullish 50-HMA, before attempting a break towards sub-108 levels.
On the flip side, only a daily closing above the 109 handle will open doors for further upside.
USD/JPY: 1-hour chart
USD/JPY: Additional levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.90
|Today Daily Change
|0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|108.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.53
|Daily SMA50
|107.63
|Daily SMA100
|108.32
|Daily SMA200
|108.39
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.98
|Previous Daily Low
|108.42
|Previous Weekly High
|107.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.08
|Previous Monthly High
|108.09
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.99
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.77
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.64
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.56
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.21
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.68
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops back below 0.6900 despite upbeat Australian data
Sellers continue to lurk above 0.6900, knocking-off AUD/USD back below the latter, as markets shrug-off upbeat Australian Retail Sales and Trade data. Broad-based dollar bounce and US-China tensions weigh down on the aussie.
USD/JPY consolidates the upside below 109.00
USD/JPY consolidates gains below 109.00 after the latest uptick to two-month highs off 109.04. Broad US dollar rebound amid mixed Asian equities and looming US-China tensions keep the buoyant tone intact around the spot.
Gold: Bearish case for the contrarians out there
The price of gold has lost steam of late. While the upside case has been made loud and clear, there are arguments for a deep correction, not just stemming out of risk-on scenarios, but this is a double edge sword.
WTI retraces within an immediate triangle around $37.00
WTI seesaws near three-month high inside a two-day-old symmetrical triangle. The black gold rose to the highest since March 11 the previous day but MACD’s weakness dragged it back from $38.30.
Why is Euro soaring in the face of ECB easing?
The European Central Bank is widely expected to increase monetary stimulus on Thursday. They would be the only major central bank to ease this week and one of the few to boost accommodation this month.