USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears gather momentum on BoJ’s news, threatening to crack the 20-DMA

- The USD/JPY 1-hour chart falling wedge was invalidated by a price violation on BoJ’s Ueda news.
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Long-term is still downward biased unless it breaks resistance around 133.00.
USD/JPY remains pressured by rumors that Kazuo Ueda will be appointed as the new Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor, sending the USD/JPY diving to its weekly low of 129.79. Nevertheless, the USD/JPY recovered some ground, exchanging hands at around 130.90, slightly above the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
From a daily chart perspective, the USD/JPY remains downward biased, but buyers reclaiming the 20-day EMA at 130.72 could put into play the psychological 131.00 level. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) suggests that a bearish continuation is likely, while the Rate of Change (RoC) shifted neutral.
Intraday, the USD/JPY one-hour chart portrays the pair as downward biased. On Thursday’s analysis, I wrote, “the formation of a falling wedge, suggesting a bullish continuation, which could lift prices towards 131.60 and the January 11 high at 132.87,” and added mixed signals between the RSI and the RoC, suggesting that caution is warranted. Hence, BoJ’s news invalidated the chart pattern and opened the door for further losses.
For USD/JPY to resume its upward bias, it must clear the day’s high at 131.87, followed by the weekly high at 132.90. On the other hand, and in the most probable scenario, the USD/JPY could retest the week’s low. Therefore, the USD/JPY first support would be the S1 daily pivot at 130.64. A breach of the latter will expose the psychological 130.000 level, followed by the lows of the week/session at 129.79.
USD/JPY One-hour chart
USD/JPY key technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|130.94
|Today Daily Change
|-0.68
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.52
|Today daily open
|131.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|129.91
|Daily SMA50
|132.33
|Daily SMA100
|138.32
|Daily SMA200
|136.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|131.83
|Previous Daily Low
|130.34
|Previous Weekly High
|131.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|128.08
|Previous Monthly High
|134.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|127.22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|131.26
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|130.91
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|130.7
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|129.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|129.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|132.18
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|132.75
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|133.67
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
