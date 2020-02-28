USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears challenge 200-DMA/ascending trend-line confluence support

- USD/JPY added to this week’s heavy losses and tumbles to over three-week lows.
- Bloodbath across global equities could lead to an eventual near-term bearish break.
The USD/JPY pair continued losing ground through the early European session on Friday and tumbled to 3-1/2 week lows, around mid-108.00s in the last hour. The pair dropped closer to monthly lows and is challenging a confluence support comprising a near five-month-old ascending trend-line and the very important 200-day SMA.
Growing market concerns over the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus outside of China and its impact on the world economy deepened a weeklong global stock market rout on Friday. This might continue to boost the Japanese yen’s perceived safe-haven status and thus, support prospects for a fresh near-term bearish breakdown.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have been gaining negative momentum and are still far from being in the oversold territory. Some follow-through selling will reinforce the bearish bias and stage for an extension of the pair’s recent sharp pullback from multi-month tops – levels beyond the 112.00 mark set on February 20.
On the flip side, any attempted recovery now seems to confront some fresh supply near the 108.75-80 region. A sustained strength might trigger a short-covering move and has the potential to lift the pair back the 109.00 mark. The momentum could get extended, albeit seems more likely to remain capped near 100-day SMA, around the 109.20 region.
USD/JPY daily chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.58
|Today Daily Change
|-1.26
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.15
|Today daily open
|109.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|110.05
|Daily SMA50
|109.61
|Daily SMA100
|109.23
|Daily SMA200
|108.41
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.47
|Previous Daily Low
|109.69
|Previous Weekly High
|112.23
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.66
|Previous Monthly High
|110.29
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.99
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|110.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.53
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.22
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.75
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.31
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.78
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|111.09
