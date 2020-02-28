USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears challenge 200-DMA/ascending trend-line confluence support

  • USD/JPY added to this week’s heavy losses and tumbles to over three-week lows.
  • Bloodbath across global equities could lead to an eventual near-term bearish break.

The USD/JPY pair continued losing ground through the early European session on Friday and tumbled to 3-1/2 week lows, around mid-108.00s in the last hour. The pair dropped closer to monthly lows and is challenging a confluence support comprising a near five-month-old ascending trend-line and the very important 200-day SMA.

Growing market concerns over the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus outside of China and its impact on the world economy deepened a weeklong global stock market rout on Friday. This might continue to boost the Japanese yen’s perceived safe-haven status and thus, support prospects for a fresh near-term bearish breakdown.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have been gaining negative momentum and are still far from being in the oversold territory. Some follow-through selling will reinforce the bearish bias and stage for an extension of the pair’s recent sharp pullback from multi-month tops – levels beyond the 112.00 mark set on February 20.

On the flip side, any attempted recovery now seems to confront some fresh supply near the 108.75-80 region. A sustained strength might trigger a short-covering move and has the potential to lift the pair back the 109.00 mark. The momentum could get extended, albeit seems more likely to remain capped near 100-day SMA, around the 109.20 region.

USD/JPY daily chart

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.58
Today Daily Change -1.26
Today Daily Change % -1.15
Today daily open 109.84
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 110.05
Daily SMA50 109.61
Daily SMA100 109.23
Daily SMA200 108.41
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 110.47
Previous Daily Low 109.69
Previous Weekly High 112.23
Previous Weekly Low 109.66
Previous Monthly High 110.29
Previous Monthly Low 107.65
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 109.99
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 110.18
Daily Pivot Point S1 109.53
Daily Pivot Point S2 109.22
Daily Pivot Point S3 108.75
Daily Pivot Point R1 110.31
Daily Pivot Point R2 110.78
Daily Pivot Point R3 111.09

 

 

EUR/USD extends gains above 1.10 as coronavirus crashes markets

GBP/USD remains pressured amid Brexit rhetoric, coronavirus headlines

Crypto summer will be back in the next spring

WTI erodes over 4% amid coronavirus rout, $44.35 closer

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

