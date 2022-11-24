- USD/JPY takes offers to refresh weekly low, prints three-day downtrend.
- Ascending trend line from August lures sellers but RSI conditions challenge further downside past 138.40.
- 100-DMA, recent swing high guard recovery moves, October’s low holds the key for buyer’s entry.
USD/JPY stands on the slippery ground as it renews its weekly low near 138.80 during early Thursday. In doing so, the Japanese Yen (JPY) pair drops for the third consecutive day after reversing from the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the May-October upside.
In addition to the U-turn from an important Fibonacci hurdle, a clear downside break of the 100-DMA and bearish MACD signals also favor USD/JPY bears.
However, an upward-sloping trend line from early August, around 138.40 by the press time, could restrict the Yen pair’s further downside amid a nearly oversold RSI (14) line.
Even if the quote breaks the 138.40 support, a six-month-old ascending support line, close to 136.90 at the latest, will act as an additional downside filter to challenge USD/JPY sellers.
It’s worth observing that the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level near 136.10, also known as the golden ratio, will act as the last defense of the USD/JPY bulls.
On the contrary, the 100-DMA and the aforementioned 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level, respectively near 141.15 and 142.20, could restrict the short-term upside of the pair.
However, a horizontal area comprising multiple levels marked since early September, close to 145.10, will be a tough nut to crack for the USD/JPY bulls.
USD/JPY: Daily chart
Trend: Further downside expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|138.87
|Today Daily Change
|-0.62
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.44%
|Today daily open
|139.49
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|143.68
|Daily SMA50
|144.94
|Daily SMA100
|141.12
|Daily SMA200
|133.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|141.61
|Previous Daily Low
|139.17
|Previous Weekly High
|140.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|137.67
|Previous Monthly High
|151.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|143.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|140.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|140.68
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|138.57
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|137.64
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|136.12
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|141.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|142.54
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|143.46
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
