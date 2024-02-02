USD/JPY Price Analysis: Advances to near 146.60 amid a momentum shift

- USD/JPY could approach the psychological resistance at 147.00.
- Technical indicators suggest a momentum shift towards a downward trend.
- A break below the 146.50 level could lead the pair to test the psychological level at 146.00.
USD/JPY snaps its two-day losing streak on the weaker US Dollar (USD), trading higher around 146.70 during the European session on Friday. The psychological level at 147.00 appears to be the immediate resistance.
A breakthrough above this resistance level could reinforce the pair’s strength to reach the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 147.12. In case the USD/JPY pair surpasses the nine-day EMA, it could attempt to approach the psychological resistance zone around the level of 148.00 followed by the weekly high at 148.33.
The technical analysis of the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) for USD/JPY suggests a bullish momentum as it is positioned above the 50 level.
However, the lagging indicator of the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) signals a shift in market sentiment, with the MACD line positioned above the centerline but displaying a divergence below the signal line. Traders may choose to wait for MACD confirmation for a clearer direction before making aggressive bets on the USD/JPY pair.
On the downside, the pair could encounter major support at the 146.50 level, following the psychological support at 146.00. A decisive break below this level could exert downward pressure on the USD/JPY pair, potentially reaching the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 145.53, aligned with the major support at 145.50.
USD/JPY: Daily Chart
USD/JPY: additional levels to watch
|Overview
|Today last price
|146.61
|Today Daily Change
|0.28
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|146.33
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|146.78
|Daily SMA50
|145.36
|Daily SMA100
|147.48
|Daily SMA200
|144.59
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|147.22
|Previous Daily Low
|145.9
|Previous Weekly High
|148.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|146.65
|Previous Monthly High
|148.81
|Previous Monthly Low
|140.81
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|146.4
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|146.72
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|145.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|145.16
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|144.42
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|147.07
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|147.81
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|148.39
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
