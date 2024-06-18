- USD/JPY reaches daily high above 158.00, trading above key moving averages.
- Technical indicators show bullish momentum, with resistance at 158.25 and 158.44.
- Key support levels include 157.00, Senkou Span A at 156.16, and Kijun-Sen at 155.93.
The USD/JPY edges higher for the fourth straight day and registers modest gains of 0.08% after hitting a daily high above 158.00. Fears that Japanese authorities could intervene in the FX space keep the pair within familiar levels, trading at 157.85 at the time of writing.
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The uptrend in the USD/JPY remains, though price action suggests that buyers remain cautious on Japanese intervention woes. The major is trading above the 50, 100, and 200-day moving averages (DMAs), further confirming the upward bias supported by the Relatives Strength Index (RSI), which shows momentum is bullish.
If USD/JPY climbs above 158.00, the next resistance level would be the 158.25 high hit on June 17, followed by the April 26 peak at 158.44. If those levels are cleared, the year-to-date (YTD) high of 160.32 would be next.
Conversely, sellers can challenge key support levels if USD/JPY drops below 157.00. The first one would be the Senkou Span A at 156.16, followed by the Kijun-Sen at 155.93. The next demand area would be the Senkou Span B at 155.52.
USD/JPY Price Action – Daily Chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|157.84
|Today Daily Change
|0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|157.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|156.76
|Daily SMA50
|155.68
|Daily SMA100
|152.77
|Daily SMA200
|150.13
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|157.96
|Previous Daily Low
|157.16
|Previous Weekly High
|158.26
|Previous Weekly Low
|155.72
|Previous Monthly High
|157.99
|Previous Monthly Low
|151.86
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|157.65
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|157.46
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|157.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|156.81
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|156.46
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|158.07
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|158.42
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|158.87
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Further gains now appear on the cards
AUD/USD left behind three straight sessions of losses and regained the 0.6650 zone helped by the Dollar’s irresolute price action and the hawkish hold by the RBA at its event on Tuesday.
EUR/USD succumbed to the absence of direction
EUR/USD ended Tuesday’s session in the middle of its range near 1.0730 amidst the equally muted price action in the greenback and steady speculation around the potential timing of the next rate cut by the ECB and the start of the easing cycle by the Fed.
Gold hovers around $2,330 as demand for the USD recedes
After declining toward $2,300, Gold reversed its direction and recovered above $2,320. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in negative territory below 4.3% after latest US data, helping XAU/USD stretch higher.
Global Ethereum ETFs experience surge in net inflows as Hashdex files for combined spot ETH and Bitcoin ETF
Ethereum (ETH) is down 3% on Tuesday as Hashdex submitted a market-weighted crypto ETF to the SEC, aiming to track the price of ETH and Bitcoin. Additionally, global investors have increasingly purchased ETH ETFs amid declining exchange reserves.
Beware of japanese intervention risk on juneteeth holiday [Video]
Warning! It may not happen but you need to beware of potential Japanese Yen Intervention risk on June 19. Here's why: 1. Juneteeth US holiday 2. USDJPY takes out 158 3.Weaker US data & lower US yields - BoJ could ride the momentum