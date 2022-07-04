- USD/JPY recovered a few pips from the daily low, though lacked any follow-through buying.
- Ascending trend-line breakdown and failure near the 200-hour SMA favours bearish traders.
- Mixed technical indicators warrant caution before confirming a near-term top for the major.
The USD/JPY pair attracted some dip-buying near the 134.80-134.75 region on Monday and climbed to a fresh daily high during the early European session. The intraday uptick, however, lacked follow-through beyond the mid-135.00s and remained capped amid subdued US dollar price action.
Last week's sustained breakdown below a two-week-old ascending trend-line and a subsequent fall below the 200-hour SMA was seen as a key trigger for bearish traders. The latter, currently around the 135.60 area, should act as a pivotal point and determine the USD/JPY pair's intraday move.
Technical indicators, meanwhile, are still far from confirming a negative bias on the daily chart. This makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before confirming that the USD/JPY pair has topped out in the near term and positioning for any further depreciating move.
From current levels, weakness below the 135.00 mark might continue to find decent support near the 134.80-134.75 region. This is closely followed by mid-134.00s, which if broken decisively would trigger fresh technical selling and make the USD/JPY pair vulnerable to slide further.
Spot prices might then break through the 134.00 round figure and accelerate the fall towards testing the next relevant hurdle near the 133.60 area. The corrective decline could further get extended towards the 133.00 mark before the USD/JPY pair drops to the 132.40-132.30 support zone.
On the flip side, momentum beyond 200-hour SMA has the potential to lift the USD/JPY pair back above the 136.00 mark. Any further move up is likely to attract fresh sellers near the 136.60 heavy supply zone and fizzle out ahead of the 137.00 mark, or a 24-year high touched last week.
USD/JPY 1-hour chart
Key levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|135.3
|Today Daily Change
|0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|135.21
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|134.79
|Daily SMA50
|131.29
|Daily SMA100
|125.72
|Daily SMA200
|119.86
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|135.99
|Previous Daily Low
|134.74
|Previous Weekly High
|137
|Previous Weekly Low
|134.52
|Previous Monthly High
|137
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|135.22
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|135.51
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|134.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|134.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|133.39
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|135.88
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|136.55
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|137.12
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.0450 after weak EU data
EUR/USD keeps its range below 1.0450 after softer Eurozone PPI and Sentix data. The US dollar struggles to find its feet amid a better risk tone and light trading conditions. Recession fears and Fed-ECB policy contrast continue to remain in play.
GBP/USD defends bids above 1.2100 amid fresh UK political jitters
GBP/USD is defending minor bids above 1.2100, as investors weigh another attempt to oust UK PM Johnson amid looming Brexit woes. The US dollar eases in a mildly positive risk environment. Thinner liquidity conditions will prevail amid the US holiday.
Gold eyes $1,798 and $1,794 as next downside targets
Gold Price returns to the red zone despite weaker US Treasury yields. Markets remain cautious ahead of the Fed Minutes and an impending death cross. XAUUSD could resume sell-off below $1,800 amid light trading conditions.
Cryptos at risk following KuCoin insolvency rumors
Bitcoin price has been ranging since June 18, but rumors of insolvency have been spreading on multiple popular platforms in the industry. KuCoin is at the center of bankruptcy rumors.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!