USD/JPY Price Analysis: 133.90 appears a tough nut to crack for Yen pair sellers

- USD/JPY bounces off weekly low to pare intraday losses, portrays two-day downtrend.
- Convergence of 200-EMA, short-term support lines highlights 133.90 as the key support.
- Yen pair’s recovery remains elusive below 135.40 hurdle.
USD/JPY picks up bids to recover from the intraday low, as well as the weekly bottom, as markets remain in consolidation mode during early Thursday. Even so, the Yen pair remains mildly offered near 134.20, printing a two-day losing streak by the press time.
That said, the quote’s failure to cross an 11-week-old horizontal resistance area joined downbeat US inflation numbers to trigger the USD/JPY pair’s U-turn from the weekly high on Wednesday.
The following losses, however, failed to conquer a convergence of the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), a two-week-old ascending trend line and an upward-sloping support line from March 24, close to 133.90.
It should be noted that the MACD indicator flashes bearish signals and hence the USD/JPY rebound appears elusive, which in turn requires the bulls to cross the aforementioned horizontal resistance area surrounding 135.30-40 to retake control.
Following that, a run-up towards 136.50-60 and the 137.00 round figure can be witnessed on the USD/JPY chart before finding the buyer’s struggle to overcome the double tops around 137.80-90.
On the flip side, a daily closing below 133.90 may quickly drag the Yen pair to a 133.00 round figure before directing it to April’s low of around 130.63.
In a case where the USD/JPY bears remain dominant past 130.63, the 130.00 round figure and March’s bottom of near 129.65 should pop on their radar.
USD/JPY: Daily chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|134.22
|Today Daily Change
|-0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07%
|Today daily open
|134.32
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|134.62
|Daily SMA50
|133.8
|Daily SMA100
|132.87
|Daily SMA200
|137.02
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|135.47
|Previous Daily Low
|134.11
|Previous Weekly High
|137.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|133.5
|Previous Monthly High
|136.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|134.63
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|134.95
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|133.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|133.28
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|132.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|135.16
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|135.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|136.51
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
