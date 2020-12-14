USD/JPY: Pressured around 104.00 amid upbeat Japan data, market optimism

- USD/JPY keeps Friday’s downbeat momentum even as bulls and bears jostle over key catalysts.
- Japan’s Q4 Tankan data suggests recovery, Industrial Production for October waited.
- Risk-tone remains positive on weekend news concerning Brexit, US stimulus and covid vaccination.
USD/JPY drops to 103.90, down 0.13% intraday, as markets in Tokyo open for Monday’s trading. In doing so, the risk barometer pays a little heed to the recently improved market sentiment after Japan’s Tankan data for the fourth quarter (Q4) marked upbeat figures.
Tankan Large Manufacturing Index for Q4 recovered from -27 to -10, versus expectations of -15, whereas Non-Manufacturing Index rose from -6 market consensus to -5 during the stated period. Further, Tankan Large Manufacturing Outlook and Non-Manufacturing Outlook also marked upbeat figures of -8 and -6 respectively against -11 and -7 forecasts in that order.
Talking about the risks, the US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) official authorization to the Pfizer-BioNTech covid vaccine for emergency use helped the New York Times to mention that the White House staff members will be among the first to be vaccinated. Though, the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes are regaining momentum. Not only the US and Germany, where the activity restrictions are firming up on the back of recently increasing infections and death toll but updates indicating the Japanese government’s consideration to temporarily exclude Tokyo and Nagoya from travel subsidies also probe the risks.
Elsewhere, the European Union (EU) and the UK agreed to give another push to the Brexit talks while extending the negotiations during this week. However, fears of no-deal divorce aren’t off the table as the key hurdles remain unsolved.
Other risk news includes the update, via CNN reported Manu Raju, that the US Congress members are inching closer to the much-awaited covid stimulus while the US allegations on Russia also probed the risk-on mood.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures rise 0.52% whereas Japan’s Nikkei 225 follows the suit by press time.
Looking forward, Japan’s second reading of October Industrial Production, prior -3.2% YoY, will offer immediate direction but the major attention will be given to the risk news.
Technical analysis
Unless breaking the immediate upside hurdle, 21-day SMA level near 104.20, USD/JPY sellers can target a horizontal area including lows marked since November 18, around 103.65/70.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|103.98
|Today Daily Change
|-0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06%
|Today daily open
|104.04
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|104.19
|Daily SMA50
|104.69
|Daily SMA100
|105.22
|Daily SMA200
|106.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|104.28
|Previous Daily Low
|103.82
|Previous Weekly High
|104.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|103.82
|Previous Monthly High
|105.68
|Previous Monthly Low
|103.18
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.11
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|103.82
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.59
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.36
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|104.27
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|104.5
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|104.73
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
GBP/USD jumps beyond 1.34 amid Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3450 amid chatter of an imminent trade deal between the EU and the UK. London’s lockdown and mixed UK employment figures cap.
EUR/USD bounces off the lows amid fresh vaccine optimism
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.2150 after dipping earlier. The FDA is nearing approval of the Moderna vaccine and the European regulator brought forward its process to approve the Pfizer jab to Monday. Brexit and US stimulus headlines are eyed.
XAU/USD jumps to multi-day tops, around $1855 region
Gold built on its intraday positive move and shot to near one-week tops, around the $1855 region during the early North American session.
Big events this week, what does it mean for FX?
The last full trading week for 2020 will be a busy one. There are four central bank meetings, December PMIs, employment and consumer spending reports from many countries on the calendar. With that in mind, the main focus will still be on the US dollar.
WTI battles $47 after IEA lowers 2020 global demand forecast by 50K bpd
In the latest monthly oil market report, the International Energy Agency (IEA) revised down its global demand forecast by 50,000 barrels per day (bpd). WTI failed to react to the downward revision to the demand outlook, keeping its range around the $47 mark, almost unchanged on the day.