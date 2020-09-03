USD/JPY poised to extend its advance with resistance seen at 106.70

The USD/JPY pair is trading at fresh weekly highs around the 106.35 as the greenback retains its strength. The next relevant resistance level sits at 106.70, as FXStreet’s Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik notes.
Key quotes
“The USD/JPY modest advance could be attributed to the behavior in US Treasury yields, which are modestly up in pre-opening trading. Equities, on the other hand, retain their bullish bias, but that does not seem enough to underpin the pair.”
“Japan published the Jibun Bank Services PMI, which printed at 45 in August, below the previous 45.4. The focus now shifts to US employment-related data, ahead of the Nonfarm Payroll report to be out on Friday. The country will release August Challenger Job Cuts and Q2 Unit Labor Costs. It will also publish Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended August 28, foreseen at 950K from 1006K in the previous week.”
“The 4-hour chart shows that the USD/JPY pair has held above all of its moving averages, while the 20 SMA finally turned higher, and is about to cross above the larger ones. The medias, however, remain in a tight 10 pips’ range. Technical indicators, in the meantime, advance within positive levels, reflecting increasing buying interest.”
“Support levels: 105.90 105.50 Resistance levels: 106.70 107.10”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
