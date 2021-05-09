USD/JPY points more weakness below 108.30 amid weaker USD

- USD/JPY trades with negative bias in the early Asian session.
- A weaker USD pulls the demand for the pair, post-disappointing US Nonfarm Payrolls on Friday.
- The US Treasury yields bounce from lower levels, providing a cushion to the US dollar.
The USD/JPY opens the fresh trading week on a muted tone in the early Asian session. The heavy selling tone around the US dollar pushed the USD/JPY pair below the 108.50 mark on Friday to levels last seen on April 29.
At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading at, 108.56, down 0.03% on the day.
The US dollar index (USD), which tracks the movement of the greenback against a basket of majors, looked miserable post-US employment data. The data, which came unexpectedly lower surprised the market and the US dollar fell freely in a knee-jerk reaction to the poor readings. The US Treasury yields dived to 1.46% before recovering back to 1.57%.
The US economy added 226k jobs against the market expectation of 1000k. The data echoed the Fed official’s stance on the continuation of ultra-accommodative monetary policy, which poured cold water over the rising interest rates hopes. Consequently, investors turned their back on the US dollar.
The US treasury Secretary Jenet Yellen, however, remained optimistic on the US economic recovery arguing that monthly data sometimes responds to some surprising and temporary factors so could not be considered as an underlying trend. The market reaction is worth watching after these comments at the start of the new trading week.
On the other hand, Japan's extended state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic till the end of May is expected to take a toll on the economy and could dim the prospects for a steady recovery. This, in turn, could weigh on the Japanese yen and would keep selling pressure limited for the pair.
In the absence of any fundamental catalyst, the dynamics around the US dollar and the US treasury yields continue to influence the movement in the short term.
USD/JPY Additional Levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.6
|Today Daily Change
|-0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|108.65
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.71
|Daily SMA50
|108.9
|Daily SMA100
|106.62
|Daily SMA200
|105.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.29
|Previous Daily Low
|108.34
|Previous Weekly High
|109.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.34
|Previous Monthly High
|110.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.93
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.23
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.81
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.18
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.13
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Demand for high-yielding assets likely to continue
The EUR/USD pair reached1.2171 last Friday, its highest since March 1, closing the week a few pips below such a high. Wall Street reached all-time highs, while US government bond yields plunged. EUR/USD is overbought but still has room to extend its advance.
GBP/USD flirts with three-week high near 1.4000 as Scottish elections, Brexit test buyers
GBP/USD needs strong push to keep Friday’s biggest jump since April 19, trying to stay positive of late. Nicola Sturgeon wins Scottish election but SNP needs majority for second referendum. Exporters from UK freeports face tariffs to 23 countries following fresh post-Brexit trade agreements.
GBP/USD flirts with three-week high near 1.4000 as Scottish elections, Brexit test buyers
GBP/USD needs strong push to keep Friday’s biggest jump since April 19, trying to stay positive of late. Nicola Sturgeon wins Scottish election but SNP needs majority for second referendum. Exporters from UK freeports face tariffs to 23 countries following fresh post-Brexit trade agreements.
Judge reaffirms order SEC must produce documents on Bitcoin, Ether and XRP in Ripple case
Ripple's victory granted the firm access to the SEC's documents on the three leading cryptocurrencies. The regulatory agency recently denied the possession of these documents.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq: Can the Fed pump anymore after weak jobs report
Well, that was an interesting jobs report. Not too many people were forecasting that one. Just in case you missed it NFP were forecast to come in around the 1 million jobs gained but instead the US only added 266k.