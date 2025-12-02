 USD/JPY picks up to levels past 156.00 amid an improving market mood

The US Dollar remains bid against a softening Japanese Yen on Tuesday's European trading session. A somewhat brighter market mood is weighing on JPY, and provides support to the Greenback to extend its recovery from Monday’s lows near 154.65 to levels above 156.00 at the time of writing.

The Japanese Yen is the worst-performing currency on Tuesday, hit by a moderate improvement in the market sentiment, as the dust from the unexpectedly hawkish comments by BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda settles.

BoJ tightening hopes likely to support the Yen

Ueda put investors on their heels on Monday, affirming that the bank was contemplating the “pros and cons” of raising interest rates in December. These comments crushed investors’ appetite for risk, triggering generalised declines in stocks and government bonds and sending the Yen rallying across the board.

A well-received Japanese Government Bond auction earlier on Tuesday calmed investors' fears, although risk appetite remains frail so far.



Data from the US released on Monday added to evidence of the softening economic momentum. November’s ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) revealed the sector’s activity contracted for the ninth consecutive month, with new orders and employment indicators deteriorating and inflation growing.



These figures add pressure on the US Federal Reserve to cut interest rates next week and probably a few more times this year. The BoJ, on the contrary, seems determined to tighten its monetary policy further in the coming months. This monetary policy divergence is expected to keep US Dollar rallies limited.