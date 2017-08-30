USD/JPY: overnight sharp recovery remains capped at 110 mark

The USD/JPY pair struggled to build on overnight sharp recovery from over 4-months and remained capped below the key 110.00 psychological mark.

The pair on Tuesday witnessed a dramatic reversal and rebounded in excess of 160-pips from lows, touched in wake of global flight to safety on escalating geopolitical tensions in the Korean peninsula. A smart US Dollar recovery from over 2-1/2 year lows turned out to a key driver of the pair's sharp recovery during NY session.

• Goldman Sachs: ‘The dollar is very, very attractive right now’

The up-move, however, lacked any follow through momentum despite improving investors' risk appetite, which tends to weigh on the Japanese Yen's safe-haven appeal. Today's better-than-expected Japanese retail sales data seems to be the only factor capping the pair's up-move, at least for the time being.

Moreover, traders also seemed to wait on the sidelines ahead of today's important US economic data - ADP report on the US private sector employment and the first revision of US growth numbers, due later during the NA session.

• US Prelim Q2 GDP to be revised higher - Barclays

Technical outlook

Omkar Godbole, Analyst and Editor at FXStreet writes: "The spot is likely to take out the trend line hurdle of 110.13 and extend recovery from yesterday’s low of 108.27 to 111.19 [50-DMA] levels. On the downside, only an end of the day close below 109.00 would signal bullish invalidation."

