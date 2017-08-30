USD/JPY: overnight sharp recovery remains capped at 110 mark

USD/JPY: overnight sharp recovery remains capped at 110 markBy Haresh Menghani
The USD/JPY pair struggled to build on overnight sharp recovery from over 4-months and remained capped below the key 110.00 psychological mark.
The pair on Tuesday witnessed a dramatic reversal and rebounded in excess of 160-pips from lows, touched in wake of global flight to safety on escalating geopolitical tensions in the Korean peninsula. A smart US Dollar recovery from over 2-1/2 year lows turned out to a key driver of the pair's sharp recovery during NY session.
The up-move, however, lacked any follow through momentum despite improving investors' risk appetite, which tends to weigh on the Japanese Yen's safe-haven appeal. Today's better-than-expected Japanese retail sales data seems to be the only factor capping the pair's up-move, at least for the time being.
Moreover, traders also seemed to wait on the sidelines ahead of today's important US economic data - ADP report on the US private sector employment and the first revision of US growth numbers, due later during the NA session.
Technical outlook
Omkar Godbole, Analyst and Editor at FXStreet writes: "The spot is likely to take out the trend line hurdle of 110.13 and extend recovery from yesterday’s low of 108.27 to 111.19 [50-DMA] levels. On the downside, only an end of the day close below 109.00 would signal bullish invalidation."
