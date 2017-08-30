Goldman Sachs: ‘The dollar is very, very attractive right now’

Mike Swell, Co-head of global fixed-income portfolio management at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, expressed his views on the US dollar in an interview with Bloomberg late-Tuesday.

Key Quotes:

"The biggest pain trade, no question, has been the dollar"

"... look at the fundamentals ... step back from geopolitical risk, political risk in the U.S., weaker inflation over the course of the last few months and really look at what’s going on from the economic perspective” in the US.

"The dollar is very, very attractive right now."

“The fundamentals lie in the U.S., where you have stronger growth, and you have the potential for tax policy change, which can make a big difference.”

“At this point, from a dollar perspective, it makes sense to start really considering getting long the dollar, particularly relative to some of the other developed-market country currencies.”