USD/JPY on its knees at key support, Japan officials on guard

- USD/JPY is under pressure at the start of the week.
- Uncertainty and dollar weakness are the driving forces, concerning Japanese officials.
- USD/JPY breaks key support structure around 104 the figure.
USD/JPY is currently trading at 103.24, pressured in the open as US equities lead the way.
The pair has lost over 2% during the US elections as, either way, the yen was favoured whether it be a Blue wave or just a Blue ripple.
A Blue wave, or a Biden White House controlling both the House and Senate, would be expected to weigh heavily on the US dollar.
In such a scenario, the greenback would give up the majority of any safe haven qualities over to the yen as the preferred choice among investors.
A Blue ripple, or a Biden White House and a GOP Senate, would be expected to be more corporate-friendly and therefore supportive of the US stock market, thus, again, negative for the US dollar.
Considering the complexities of the incumbent president contesting the election, the spread of the coronavirus and ongoing geopolitical matters, some of the money is likely to be on the sidelines and parked, which is again, supportive of the yen.
Yen strength under scrutiny
Indeed, the Japanese yen has been getting a lot of attention throughout the US elections which are potentially distressing for the Japanese officials, especially Finance Minister, Taro Aso, who has said Japan will need to respond to currency market moves if results of the US presidential election cause a sudden spike in the yen.
Aso first made the remarks when asked about market speculation that the safe-haven currency could spike if Republican nominee Donald Trump won the presidential race due on Nov. 8.
“Stability in currencies is always important,” Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting.
More recently, the markets heard from Yoshihide Suga, who repeated this message and also gratulated Democrat Joe Biden on his election as the next US president, expressing a desire to bolster bilateral ties.
The Japanese yen has been in free fall despite the notion that Biden would win the White House.
The problem for the yen is that the equity markets have rallied on the prospects of the GOP holding the Senate which is seen for corporations.
S&P 500 Weekly Forecast: Stocks focussed on the battle for the Senate
USD/JPY levels
The yen has taken the US dollar to below the 104 level which was a critical support area.
It can be expected to test this area as resistance from where bulls may seek to load-up again at a discount towards a run to test the 2020 lows of 101.18.
|Overview
|Today last price
|103.28
|Today Daily Change
|-0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|103.3
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|104.78
|Daily SMA50
|105.29
|Daily SMA100
|105.91
|Daily SMA200
|107.01
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|103.76
|Previous Daily Low
|103.18
|Previous Weekly High
|105.35
|Previous Weekly Low
|103.18
|Previous Monthly High
|106.11
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.03
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|103.4
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|103.54
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|103.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|102.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|102.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|103.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|103.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|104.23
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls catch a breather above 0.7200 amid uncertainty over US election results
AUD/USD begins the week with an upside gap, stays near seven-week top flashed last week. US COVID-19 Task Force Team will be formed later today, global markets cheer hopes of further stimulus. A light calendar keeps risk catalysts in the spotlight, US politics, virus woes are the key.
USD/JPY: Bearish potential intact, 103.07 key support
The USD/JPY pair plunged to 103.17, its lowest since last March, finishing the week with losses in the 103.30 price zone. Japanese data beat expectations but continued to indicate economic contraction. USD/JPY is at risk of falling further despite rallying high-yielding assets.
Gold buyers await fresh clues around mid-$1,900s
Gold fades upside momentum following Friday’s pullback from mid-September high. Expected struggle for Biden Presidency, virus woes probe market optimists. A lack of major data/events adds to inactivity, risk catalysts keep the driver’s seat.
WTI: Fails to keep bounces off 200-day SMA support
WTI remains depressed below $38.00, defies late Friday’s corrective recovery. The energy benchmark remains pressured despite the recent U-turns from the key SMA. Sustained trading below key Fibonacci retracement, amid normal RSI conditions, favors oil sellers.
The Week Ahead: Now what?
The volatility as the US polls closed on November 3 gave way to several sustained moves. The push lower in the dollar and yields and higher equities may mark the resumption of underlying trends. The BOE and the RBA launched the new round of easing, which did not prevent ...