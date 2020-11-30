- USD/JPY wavers around three-day high after snapping a four-day losing streak the previous day.
- Fed Chair Powell strikes downbeat comments, US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin pushes for stimulus.
- Riskier assets retreats, US dollar index bounces off April 2018 low.
- Japan Unemployment Rate, Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI can offer immediate direction.
USD/JPY keeps the November-end gains around 104.40 during the pre-Tokyo open trading on Tuesday. The yen pair rose for the first time in the last five days on Monday as the US dollar marked comeback from the multi-month low on month-end position adjustments. Also favoring the bulls were challenges to the risk-tone amid economic fears as well as doubts over the US coronavirus (COVID-19) aid package. It should be noted that the mixed comments from the Fed Chair Jerome Powell and US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin failed to disappoint the bulls.
Risks dwindle amid mixed catalysts…
Although the covid vaccine news got another boost from the Moderna’s announcement of 94% effective rate, downbeat comments from Japanese Economy Minister Taro Aso, conveying virus-led economic vulnerability, weigh on the risks. Not only Japan but chatters that the global economy will also need some more time, at least the final quarter of 2020, before flashing positive signs, also weigh on the market sentiment.
While identifying the need for another stimulus push, policymakers in Japan are already set for a trillion-yen package but the US cross-party team for the stimulus discussion keeps juggling over the much-awaited economic boost.
Recently, US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin urged Congress to repurpose $455 billion in unused CARES funds for stimulus. Contrary to the positive remarks, Fed Chair Powell, in his prepared statements for testimony, mentioned the medium-term economic impact of vaccine news while citing likely moderate growth ahead.
Against this backdrop, Wall Street ends November with mild losses on the daily chart, while keeping the monthly gains intact.
The pair traders will look for Japan’s October month Unemployment Rate and November’s Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI, expected 3.1% and 48.3 versus 3.0% 48.3 respective prior, for immediate direction. However, risk catalysts to remain in the driver’s seat.
Technical analysis
Despite clearing a three-week-old falling trend line, USD/JPY needs a sustained run-up beyond 21-day SMA, currently around 104.50, to keep the recent upside momentum, failing to which can keep the ascending support line from November 06, at 103.95 now, on sellers’ radar.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.4
|Today Daily Change
|0.34
|Today Daily Change %
|0.33%
|Today daily open
|104.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|104.43
|Daily SMA50
|104.92
|Daily SMA100
|105.5
|Daily SMA200
|106.59
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|104.29
|Previous Daily Low
|103.91
|Previous Weekly High
|104.76
|Previous Weekly Low
|103.68
|Previous Monthly High
|106.11
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.03
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.05
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|103.89
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|104.27
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|104.47
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|104.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
