MYR: Strong growth and flows support firm Ringgit – Commerzbank

Commerzbank’s Moses Lim notes that the Malaysian Ringgit is Asia’s best performer this year, supported by robust growth, FDI into data centres and tech supply chains, and firm exports. With inflation contained and Bank Negara Malaysia expected to keep rates unchanged, the bank sees USD/MYR holding around 3.85–3.90 in the near term as MYR strength is tolerated.

Best-performing Asian currency with solid base

"The Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) is the strongest performing Asian currency this year, gaining 4.0% against the USD."

"Q4 GDP was revised up to 6.3% yoy which implied 5.2% in 2025, the strongest pace in three years."

"Exports are expected to remain firm this year, led by the key sectors including electronics, oil and gas, and crude palm oil."

"Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) is expected to keep the Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) unchanged at 2.75% for the foreseeable future."

"We could see USD-MYR hold around the 3.85-3.90 range near term."

