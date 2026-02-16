TRENDING:
MYR: Strong growth and flows support firm Ringgit – Commerzbank

MYR: Strong growth and flows support firm Ringgit – Commerzbank
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

Commerzbank’s Moses Lim notes that the Malaysian Ringgit is Asia’s best performer this year, supported by robust growth, FDI into data centres and tech supply chains, and firm exports. With inflation contained and Bank Negara Malaysia expected to keep rates unchanged, the bank sees USD/MYR holding around 3.85–3.90 in the near term as MYR strength is tolerated.

Best-performing Asian currency with solid base

"The Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) is the strongest performing Asian currency this year, gaining 4.0% against the USD."

"Q4 GDP was revised up to 6.3% yoy which implied 5.2% in 2025, the strongest pace in three years."

"Exports are expected to remain firm this year, led by the key sectors including electronics, oil and gas, and crude palm oil."

"Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) is expected to keep the Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) unchanged at 2.75% for the foreseeable future."

"We could see USD-MYR hold around the 3.85-3.90 range near term."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

EUR/USD keeps the rangebound trade near 1.1850

EUR/USD keeps the rangebound trade near 1.1850

EUR/USD is still under pressure, drifting back towards the 1.1850 area as Monday’s session draws to a close. The modest decline in spot comes as the US Dollar picks up a bit of support, while thin liquidity and muted volatility, thanks to the US market holiday, are exaggerating price swings and keeping trading conditions choppy.
 

GBP/USD flirts with daily lows near 1.3630

GBP/USD flirts with daily lows near 1.3630

GBP/USD has quickly given back Friday’s solid gains, turning lower at the start of the week and drifting back towards the 1.3630 area. The focus now shifts squarely to Tuesday’s UK labour market report, which is likely to keep the quid firmly in the spotlight and could set the tone for Cable’s next move.

Gold battle around $5,000 continues

Gold battle around $5,000 continues

Gold is giving back part of Friday’s sharp rebound, deflating below the key $5,000 mark per troy ounce as the new week gets underway. Modest gains in the US Dollar are keeping the metal in check, while thin trading conditions, due to the Presidents Day holiday in the US, are adding to the choppy and hesitant tone across markets.

AI Crypto Update: Bittensor eyes breakout as AI tokens falter 

AI Crypto Update: Bittensor eyes breakout as AI tokens falter 

The artificial intelligence (AI) cryptocurrency segment is witnessing heightened volatility, with top tokens such as Near Protocol (NEAR) struggling to gain traction amid the persistent decline in January and February.

The week ahead: Key inflation readings and why the AI trade could be overdone

The week ahead: Key inflation readings and why the AI trade could be overdone

It is likely to be a quiet start to the week, with US markets closed on Monday for Presidents Day. European markets are higher across the board and gold is clinging to the $5,000 level after the tamer than expected CPI report in the US reduced haven flows to precious metals.

XRP steadies in narrow range as fund inflows, futures interest rise

XRP steadies in narrow range as fund inflows, futures interest rise

Ripple is trading in a narrow range between $1.45 (immediate support) and $1.50 (resistance) at the time of writing on Monday. The remittance token extended its recovery last week, peaking at $1.67 on Sunday from the weekly open at $1.43. 

