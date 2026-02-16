TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Malaysia: Growth to moderate as BNM holds – UOB

Malaysia: Growth to moderate as BNM holds – UOB
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

UOB Global Economics & Markets Research highlights that Malaysia’s final 4Q25 GDP grew 6.3% year‑on‑year, the fastest since 4Q22, lifting full‑year 2025 growth to 5.2%, above the official 4.0%–4.8% range. Growth was driven by domestic demand, exports, tourism and AI‑related tech. UOB expects real GDP to slow to 4.5% in 2026 and Bank Negara Malaysia to keep the OPR at 2.75%.

Robust 2025 gives way to slower 2026

"Malaysia’s final 4Q25 GDP surprised on the upside, growing 6.3% y/y (advance est: +5.7%; 3Q25: revised upwardly to +5.4% from +5.2%), the fastest quarterly expansion since 4Q22."

"For the full year of 2025, Malaysia’s economy expanded by 5.2%, slightly above the 5.1% growth recorded in 2024 and well above the official forecast range of 4.0%–4.8% and the 4.9% advance estimate."

"We expect real GDP growth to moderate to 4.5% in 2026 (MOF est: 4.0%-4.5%) amid persistent external uncertainties and base effects."

"We anticipate Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) to maintain the Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) at 2.75% through 2026."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD keeps the rangebound trade near 1.1850

EUR/USD keeps the rangebound trade near 1.1850

EUR/USD is still under pressure, drifting back towards the 1.1850 area as Monday’s session draws to a close. The modest decline in spot comes as the US Dollar picks up a bit of support, while thin liquidity and muted volatility, thanks to the US market holiday, are exaggerating price swings and keeping trading conditions choppy.
 

GBP/USD flirts with daily lows near 1.3630

GBP/USD flirts with daily lows near 1.3630

GBP/USD has quickly given back Friday’s solid gains, turning lower at the start of the week and drifting back towards the 1.3630 area. The focus now shifts squarely to Tuesday’s UK labour market report, which is likely to keep the quid firmly in the spotlight and could set the tone for Cable’s next move.

Gold sticks to a negative bias below $5,000; lacks bearish conviction

Gold sticks to a negative bias below $5,000; lacks bearish conviction

Gold remains depressed for the second consecutive day and trades below the $5,000 psychological mark during the Asian session on Tuesday, as a positive risk tone is seen undermining safe-haven assets. Meanwhile, bets for more interest rate cuts by the Fed keep a lid on the recent US Dollar bounce and act as a tailwind for the non-yielding bullion, warranting caution for bearish traders ahead of FOMC minutes on Wednesday.

AI Crypto Update: Bittensor eyes breakout as AI tokens falter 

AI Crypto Update: Bittensor eyes breakout as AI tokens falter 

The artificial intelligence (AI) cryptocurrency segment is witnessing heightened volatility, with top tokens such as Near Protocol (NEAR) struggling to gain traction amid the persistent decline in January and February.

US CPI is cooling but what about inflation?

US CPI is cooling but what about inflation?

The January CPI data give the impression that the Federal Reserve is finally winning the war against inflation. Not only was the data cooler than expected, but it’s also beginning to edge close to the mystical 2 percent target. CBS News called it “the best inflation news we've had in months.”

XRP steadies in narrow range as fund inflows, futures interest rise

XRP steadies in narrow range as fund inflows, futures interest rise

Ripple is trading in a narrow range between $1.45 (immediate support) and $1.50 (resistance) at the time of writing on Monday. The remittance token extended its recovery last week, peaking at $1.67 on Sunday from the weekly open at $1.43. 

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers