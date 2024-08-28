USD/JPY jumps to near 145.00 as US Dollar bounces back strongly

- USD/JPY rises to near 145.00 as the US Dollar recovers strongly.
- Upbeat US Consumer Confidence eases US hard landing fears.
- Investors await the Tokyo CPI and the US core PCE inflation for July.
The USD/JPY pair climbs to near 145.00 in Wednesday’s North American session. The asset strengthens as the US Dollar (USD) delivers a strong recovery move after posting a fresh annual low. The USD rebounds as upbeat United States (US) Consumer Confidence data for August diminished fears of a hard landing.
Market experts started anticipating a hard landing for the US economy after the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report for July showed a slowdown in labor demand and a significant increase in the Unemployment Rate. The hard landing is a scenario in which the economy enters a recession in an attempt to bring inflation down to the bank’s target.
US Conference Board showed on Tuesday that Consumer Confidence rose to 103.30 in August, beating expectations of 100.7. The sentiment indicator exhibits the confidence of individuals in the economic prospects.
Meanwhile, the market sentiment appears to be risk-off as investors turn cautious ahead of the US core Personal Consumption Expenditure price index (PCE) data for July, which will be published on Friday. The S&P 500 has posted nominal losses in the North American session. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, recovered strongly above 101.00 from a fresh annual low of 100.50.
The underlying inflation data is expected to influence market speculation for the Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cut path. Financial markets currently expect that the Fed will begin reducing interest rates from the September meeting. Traders remain split over the likely rate-cut size.
On the Japanese Yen (JPY) front, investors await the Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for August, which will be published on Friday. The data is expected to show that Tokyo CPI excluding Fresh foods rose steadily by 2.2% in August. The inflation data will influence market speculation for the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) interest rate hike path.
Japanese Yen FAQs
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The current BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy, based on massive stimulus to the economy, has caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process has exacerbated more recently due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which have opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation.
The BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supports a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favors the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen.
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides toward 1.1100 as USD recovery continues
EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure and declines toward 1.1100 on Wednesday. The cautious market mood, as reflected by the mixed action seen in Wall Street, supports the US Dollar and forces the pair to stay on the back foot.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3200 on renewed USD strength
GBP/USD struggles to hold its ground and trades below 1.3200 on Wednesday, undermined by a broad US Dollar rebound. Markets turn anxious ahead of speeches from the BoE and the Fed policymakers later in the day.
Gold tries to stabilize above $2,500
After falling toward $2,490 earlier in the day, Gold staged a rebound and trades above $2,500. Renewed US Dollar strength and US Treasury bond yields' resilience, however, caps XAU/USD's upside.
Nvidia Q2 Earnings Preview: All eyes on NVDA after close Premium
The moment is almost here. Despite a number of showstopping earnings calls this season, everyone has been waiting for Nvidia (NVDA) to release fiscal 2025 Q2 results, which finally arrive after the closing bell on Wednesday.
Three fundamentals for the week: Focus on the fragility of the US economy Premium
US Consumer confidence data will provide a gauge of how consumers are feeling. Jobless claims are in focus after Fed Chair Powell's dovish speech. Investors will look to the core PCE index to confirm that inflation is falling.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.