USD/JPY jumps to near 144.00 while both currencies advance amid Middle East tensions

USD/JPY rises to near 144.00 as demand for the US Dollar has increased against the Japanese yen in a risk-off environment.

Israel strikes Iran to rid-off existing survival threat from Iran.

The BoJ and the Fed are expected to keep interest rates steady next week.

The USD/JPY pair climbs to near 144.00 during European trading hours on Friday after recovering early losses. The pair strengthens as the US Dollar (USD) outperforms across the board amid growing war tensions between Israel and Iran.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, is up almost 0.5% to near 98.35 after recovering from the three-year low of 97.60 posted on Thursday.

US Dollar PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.51% 0.45% 0.43% 0.16% 0.77% 1.00% 0.33% EUR -0.51% -0.02% -0.03% -0.28% 0.34% 0.47% -0.18% GBP -0.45% 0.02% -0.04% -0.33% 0.28% 0.47% -0.13% JPY -0.43% 0.03% 0.04% -0.24% 0.35% 0.56% -0.09% CAD -0.16% 0.28% 0.33% 0.24% 0.59% 0.84% 0.20% AUD -0.77% -0.34% -0.28% -0.35% -0.59% 0.21% -0.42% NZD -1.00% -0.47% -0.47% -0.56% -0.84% -0.21% -0.62% CHF -0.33% 0.18% 0.13% 0.09% -0.20% 0.42% 0.62% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Theoretically, demand of safe-haven currencies, such as US Dollar and Japanese Yen (JPY) increases amid heightened geopolitical tensions.

Early Friday, Israel launched a series of attacks on military and nuclear facilities in Iran, citing the need to rid itself of the threat of survival. Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu stated that their military forces launched the Operation Rising Lion to “roll back the Iranian threat to Israel’s very survival”, The Guardian reported.

On the domestic front, investors await the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the Fed is almost certain to leave interest rates steady in the range of 4.25%-4.50%. Investors will closely monitor the Fed’s dot plot, which shows where officials see interest rates heading in the medium and long term.

Next week, investors will also focus on the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) monetary policy announcement. The BoJ is expected to keep interest rates steady at 0.5% on Tuesday and would keep the door open for further interest rate hikes.