USD/JPY jumps above 107.50 boosted by renewed trade optimism

- US Treasury Sec. Mnuchin claims trade deal is 90% complete.
- Commerce Sec. Ross says the U.S. is hoping to get a reasonable deal with China.
- Wall Street looks to open in green, 10-year T-bond yield extends recovery.
After posting losses on Monday and Tuesday, the USD/JPY pair gained traction on Wednesday and rose to its highest level in a week at 107.75 boosted by improved market sentiment. As of writing, the pair was trading at 107.70, adding 0.5% on a daily basis.
Earlier in the day, U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin claimed that the U.S.-China trade deal was 90% complete but refrained from giving any information on the possible timing of the deal. Additionally, during an interview with Fox Business Network, Commerce Secretary Ross said that the U.S. was looking to make get a "reasonable deal" with China.
As of writing, the 10-year US Treasury bond was up more than 1.5% on the day and the S&P 500 Futures was adding 0.4% to suggest that Wall Street is looking to start the day on a strong footing, both confirming upbeat market sentiment.
Goods trade balance, durable goods orders, and wholesale inventories from the U.S. will be looked upon for fresh impetus in the second half of the day. Yesterday, St. Louis Fed President Bullard argued against a 50 basis points rate cut in July helped the greenback to stage a modest recovery. Upbeat data are likely to provide additional support to the US Dollar Index, which was last seen posting small daily gains above 96.20, and lift the pair toward the 108 handle.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.71
|Today Daily Change
|0.53
|Today Daily Change %
|0.49
|Today daily open
|107.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.27
|Daily SMA50
|109.71
|Daily SMA100
|110.38
|Daily SMA200
|111.1
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.41
|Previous Daily Low
|106.78
|Previous Weekly High
|108.73
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.04
|Previous Monthly High
|111.71
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.23
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.17
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.84
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.49
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.2
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.47
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.76
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.11
