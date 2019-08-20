USD/JPY is seen rangebound for the time being – UOB

USD/JPY is now expected to trade within a sideline theme in the short-term horizon, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.
24-hour view: “While USD edged to a high of 106.69, the advance lacks momentum and is viewed as part of a broader sideway trading range. That said, there is room for USD to rise to further even though a break of 107.00 would come as a surprise. Support is at 106.40 followed by the stronger level at 106.20”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “USD touched 105.03 earlier last week (12 Aug) before staging an outsized and rapid rebound that hit 106.97. While downward pressure has eased and the 105.03 low could be a short-term bottom, it is too early to expect a sustained recovery. Mixed indicators suggest USD could trade sideways for period and only a clear break out of the expected 105.50/107.30 sideway trading range would indicate that USD is ready for a sustained directional move”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
