USD/CHF extends its losses for the second successive session, trading around 0.7730 during the European hours on Monday. Traders are looking for fresh signals on the Swiss National Bank’s (SNB) monetary policy outlook.

The SNB is expected to keep interest rates at 0% in the near term, as policymakers remain wary of persistently weak inflation pressures. SNB Chairman Martin Schelegl said his primary concern remains inflation and price stability, adding that the bank is doing everything necessary to safeguard them, according to Reuters.

The USD/CHF pair weakens as the US Dollar (USD) comes under pressure, with traders turning cautious ahead of key economic releases that were delayed by the partial government shutdown.

The January jobs report, due on Wednesday, is expected to point to stabilization in the labor market, with US Nonfarm Payrolls forecast to rise by 70,000, while the Unemployment Rate is seen holding steady at 4.4%. Meanwhile, the delayed January consumer price index data is scheduled for release on Friday.

Markets widely expect the Fed to leave interest rates unchanged in March, with rate cuts likely in June and possibly September. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said on Friday that the economy may stay in a low-hiring, low-firing phase, though it could shift toward no hiring and higher layoffs.

Fed Governor Phillip Jefferson said future policy decisions will be guided by incoming data and assessments of the economic outlook, adding on Friday that the labor market is gradually stabilizing. Meanwhile, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic noted that inflation has remained elevated for too long, stressing in a Bloomberg interview on Friday that the Fed cannot lose sight of inflationary risks.