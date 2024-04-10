USD/JPY hovers around 153.00, the highest level since July 1990, eyes on intervention risks

- USD/JPY trades softer to 153.00 after reaching the July 1990 tops on Thursday.
- The US CPI inflation rose more than expected in March, triggering the Fed to delay rate cuts this year.
- The potential FX intervention from the BoJ might provide some support to the JPY.
The USD/JPY pair trades on a weaker note near 153.00 after retreating from the highest level since July 1990, nearly 153.24, on Thursday during the early Asian session. The uptick of the pair is supported by the upbeat US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for March, which triggered investors to scale back bets on US interest rate cuts this year.
The US CPI inflation rose more than expected in March. The headline CPI figure rose 0.4% MoM in March, compared with the 0.3% increase expected. On a year-on-year basis, the CPI increased 3.5% YoY versus forecasts of a 3.4% rise, the Labor Department reported on Wednesday.
The Core CPI figure, excluding the volatile food and energy components, grew 0.4% MoM in March, compared with expectations of a 0.3% advance. Annually, the figure rose 3.8%, versus the expectation of a 3.7% increase. Following the CPI report, investors lowered their bets that the Federal Reserve (Fed) would cut interest rates in June to 17%, from 57% before the release of the data, according to the CME's FedWatch tool.
Additionally, Minutes of the last Fed meeting suggested that participants were worried about the persistence of elevated inflation and the recent data did not help the US central bank to gain confidence that inflation moved sustainably towards the 2% target. The officials emphasized the need to keep interest rates higher for longer, which boosts the Greenback and acts as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair.
On the other hand, the Japanese Yen (JPY) has faced some selling pressure near a multi-decade low amid the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) cautious approach and uncertainties for future rate hikes. However, the possibility that the Japanese authorities will intervene in the foreign exchange (FX) market might support the JPY and cap the upside of the pair.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|152.92
|Today Daily Change
|1.15
|Today Daily Change %
|0.76
|Today daily open
|151.77
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|150.9
|Daily SMA50
|149.94
|Daily SMA100
|147.7
|Daily SMA200
|147.14
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|151.94
|Previous Daily Low
|151.57
|Previous Weekly High
|151.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|150.81
|Previous Monthly High
|151.97
|Previous Monthly Low
|146.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|151.71
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|151.8
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|151.58
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|151.39
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|151.22
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|151.95
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|152.12
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|152.31
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD now targets the 200-day SMA
AUD/USD managed to regain some balance and charted a decent comeback after bottoming out near the 0.6500 neighbourhood and despite the continuation of the buying pressure in the Greenback.
EUR/USD: The 1.0700 region holds the downside…for now
Further gains in the US Dollar sponsored a move to the area of yearly lows around 1.0700 in EUR/USD after the ECB kept rates unchanged and opened the door to a rate cut in the summer.
Gold climbs to historic levels as US Treasury yields edge lower after US PPI
Gold price erased Wednesday’s losses and climbed past the $2,360 area on Thursday, shrugging off a red-hot consumer inflation report. Further data was revealed earlier during the North American session with the Producer Price Index showing signs of easing inflation.
Doge contributor warns of extreme volatility amid Coinbase listing of DOGE and PEPE futures products
A Dogecoin contributor warned the DOGE community on Thursday to desist from derivatives trading due to the high volatility that may occur as the Bitcoin halving approaches. The warning comes as Coinbase is set to begin trading the Dogecoin futures contract after gaining approval from the CFTC.
A price pressure reprieve but a sticky services proposition
Investors found some solace in slightly subdued wholesale-price growth, alleviating worst-case inflation concerns of yet another overshoot. The most recent producer-price inflation data, released early Thursday, fell slightly below economists’ expectations.