USD/JPY holds positive ground near 147.50, investors await US data

- USD/JPY holds ground near 147.50, gaining 0.02% on the day.
- The upbeat US data on Thursday indicate that the US economy remains resilient and inflation rebounded in August.
- BoJ said a pivot would not be considered if wage and inflation data do not reach its forecast.
The USD/JPY pair hovers around 147.50 after retracing from 147.70 during the early European trading hours on Friday. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) trades near its highest daily close since March near 105.30, supported by the robust US economic data. Market players will take cues from the preliminary University of Michigan (UoM) Consumer Confidence survey ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting next week.
On Thursday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that the August Producer Price Index (PPI) grew 1.5% YoY from 0.8% in the previous reading and above the expectation. The annual Core figure fell from 2.4% to 2.2%. Meanwhile, Retail Sales grew by 0.6% MoM in August, beating estimations of 0.2%. Furthermore, the US Department of Labor reported that weekly Initial Jobless Claims totaled 220,000 from 217,000, below the market consensus of 225,000. These figures indicated that the US economy remains resilient and inflation rebounded in August.
However, the Federal Reserve's (Fed) monetary policy expectations were not significantly altered by these figures. Markets anticipate that the Fed will maintain its interest rate at its meeting scheduled for next week. In the meantime, the hawkish stance from the Fed remains in favor of US bond yields and USD for the time being.
On the Japanese Yen front, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) policymaker stated that an exit from an ultra-easy policy will not be considered as long as wage and inflation data do not meet expectations, leaving the JPY vulnerable against its rivals.
On Thursday, Japan’s Machinery Orders fell 13% in July versus -5.8% prior On a monthly basis, the figure dropped 1.1% from a 2.7% rise in June. Both figures came in below the market consensus. Despite the dovish tone of BoJ officials, the disappointing data fails to lift the Japanese Yen (JPY).
Market participants will monitor the release of the US Empire State Manufacturing Index, Industrial Production, and the University of Michigan Consumer Confidence survey. These figures could offer hints about the peak interest rate by the Federal Reserve (Fed) for the rest of the year ahead of the Fed meeting next week.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|147.45
|Today Daily Change
|-0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|147.48
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|146.53
|Daily SMA50
|143.76
|Daily SMA100
|141.7
|Daily SMA200
|137.3
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|147.57
|Previous Daily Low
|147.02
|Previous Weekly High
|147.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|146.02
|Previous Monthly High
|147.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|141.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|147.36
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|147.23
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|147.14
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|146.8
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|146.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|147.69
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|147.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|148.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
