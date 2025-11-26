USD/JPY holds firm as Yen softens despite weaker US Dollar and Fed rate cut bets

The Japanese Yen (JPY) remains under pressure against the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday despite a broadly weaker Greenback. At the time of writing, USD/JPY is holding firm around 156.45, trimming most of Tuesday’s losses following a short-lived pullback driven by intervention chatter and softer US economic data.

The US Dollar is softer across the board as traders grow more confident that the Federal Reserve (Fed) could lower interest rates again in December. The dovish shift comes after several policymakers signalled openness to near-term easing amid rising concerns about labour-market softness.

The tone was reinforced by delayed US economic data showing weaker Retail Sales momentum and moderating Producer Price Index (PPI) readings, strengthening expectations of a policy adjustment. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are now pricing in around an 80% chance of a 25 basis-point (bps) interest rate cut at the December 9-10 meeting.

However, second-tier US data released on Wednesday briefly lent support to the Greenback before it resumed its slide. The delayed September Durable Goods Orders rose 0.5%, beating the 0.3% forecast after a 3.0% increase in August, while orders excluding transportation climbed 0.6%, above both the 0.2% forecast and the 0.5% recorded in the previous month.

Orders excluding defense increased 0.1%, missing the 1.9% forecast, while Initial Jobless Claims came in at 216K, better than the 225K expected, with the prior figure revised to 222K from 220K.

In Japan, fiscal concerns and doubts that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will hike rates in the near term continue to weigh on the Yen. That said, hawkish voices within the central bank are becoming more vocal amid excessive Yen weakness and its pass-through effects on inflation. A Reuters report on Wednesday suggested the BoJ is preparing markets for a possible interest rate hike as early as next month, according to unnamed sources.

Attention now turns to Thursday’s key Japan data slate, including Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI), Unemployment Rate and retail indicators, while US markets shut for Thanksgiving.

Meanwhile, intervention fears remain in focus after fresh verbal warnings from Tokyo. Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said the government is monitoring the foreign-exchange market closely and will take appropriate steps if needed, adding that authorities will judge whether currency moves reflect economic fundamentals.