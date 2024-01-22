USD/JPY holds above the 148.00 mark, investors await BoJ rate decision

- USD/JPY hovers around 148.08 on the consolidation of the Greenback.
- Traders place lower bets for rate cuts from the Federal Reserve (Fed) in 2024.
- The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is anticipated to maintain the YCC and rates unchanged.
The USD/JPY pair trades in negative territory for the third consecutive day during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The consolidation of the Greenback and US yields weighs on the USD/JPY ahead of the key event. Market players will closely monitor the Bank of Japan (BoJ) monetary policy meeting on Tuesday. The pair currently trades around 148.08, up 0.03% on the day.
Traders place lower bets for rate cuts from the Federal Reserve (Fed) in 2024. They stand at 142 basis points (bps) of cuts from 175 bps last week. The markets are pricing in 42% odds that the Fed could lower rates in March, a slide from 70% just a week ago, according to the CME's Fed watch tool. This, in turn, lends some support to the US Dollar (USD) and acts as a tailwind for USD/JPY.
On the Japanese Yen front, the Bank of Japan is likely to maintain the YCC and interest rates unchanged at its January meeting on Tuesday. Traders will take more cues from the press conference. BoJ’s Governor Kazuo Ueda might offer some hints about when and how the 'normalization' process and eventual shift away from negative interest rates will unfold this year. Last week, Japan's Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.3% in December 2023 from 2.5% in November. The report further undermined the odds of a shift in the current monetary policy.
The BoJ interest rate decision and the press conference will be in the spotlight on Tuesday. This event is likely to trigger volatility in the market. Later this week, attention to shift to the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Q4, due on Thursday, and the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (Core PCE) on Friday. These data and events could keep a clear direction for the USD/JPY pair.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|148.09
|Today Daily Change
|-0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|148.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|144.35
|Daily SMA50
|145.78
|Daily SMA100
|147.45
|Daily SMA200
|143.99
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|148.81
|Previous Daily Low
|147.84
|Previous Weekly High
|148.81
|Previous Weekly Low
|144.87
|Previous Monthly High
|148.35
|Previous Monthly Low
|140.25
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|148.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|148.44
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|147.73
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|147.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|146.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|148.69
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|149.23
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|149.66
AUD/USD refocuses on the downside below 0.6700
The AUD/USD extends its losses for the second straight day as Tuesday’s Asian session begins, with the pair sliding 0.02%, which added to Monday’s 0.39%, sums a total 0.41% loss in the week. The pair exchanges hands around 0.6568, after hitting a weekly high of 0.6570.
USD/JPY holds above the 148.00 mark, investors await BoJ rate decision
The USD/JPY trades in negative territory for the third consecutive day during the Asian session on Tuesday. The consolidation of the Greenback and US yields weighs the pair ahead of the key event. Market players will closely monitor Tuesday's Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting.
Gold remains range-bound above $2,020 in a busy week of policy meetings
Gold price clings to the range-bound theme, trading around $2,021 during the early Asian session on Tuesday. Markets turn cautious ahead of a busy week of policy meetings with many central banks, including the Bank of Japan.
SOL price could find inflection here as Solana Saga phone presale orders reach 40,000
Solana price lost the support due to the confines of the ascending parallel channel on January 18, triggering a cascade of losses for SOL holders and culminating in the Layer 1 (L1) token breaching a critical support.
Japan Interest Rate Decision Preview: Bank of Japan expected to keep ultra-loose policy untouched
The Bank of Japan will announce its monetary policy decision first thing Tuesday. As usual, the central bank is widely anticipated to maintain its interest rates unchanged with the main benchmark to remain steady at -0.1%.