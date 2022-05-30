- The risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven JPY and extended support to USD/JPY on Monday.
- The prevalent selling bias around the USD held back bulls from placing fresh bets and capped gains.
- Expectations that the Fed would pause the rate hike cycle later this year weighed on the greenback.
The USD/JPY pair gained some positive traction on Monday and held on to its modest intraday gains through the first half of the European session. The pair was last seen trading around the 127.25-127.30 area, up 0.15% for the day.
Investors turned optimistic amid hopes that the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in China would boost the global economy, which was evident from the ongoing risk-on rally in the equity markets. This, in turn, undermined demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen and acted as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair, though the prevalent US dollar selling bias kept a lid on any meaningful gains.
The markets now expect that the Fed could pause the rate hike cycle after two 50 bps hikes each in June and July. The bets were reaffirmed by Friday's release of the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) data for April, which suggested that inflationary pressures in the US could be easing. This was seen as a key factor behind the recent slump in the US Treasury bond yields to a multi-week low.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further upside amid relatively lighter trading volumes on the back of the Memorial Day holiday in the US. Investors might also prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of this week's important US macro releases scheduled at the beginning of a new month, including the closely watched NFP report on Friday.
In the meantime, the broader market risk sentiment might continue to play a key role in driving haven flows and influencing the JPY. Traders will further take cues from the USD price dynamics to grab short-term opportunities around the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|127.12
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|127.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|128.87
|Daily SMA50
|126.56
|Daily SMA100
|120.99
|Daily SMA200
|116.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|127.25
|Previous Daily Low
|126.68
|Previous Weekly High
|128.09
|Previous Weekly Low
|126.36
|Previous Monthly High
|131.26
|Previous Monthly Low
|121.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|126.9
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|127.03
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|126.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|126.44
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|126.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|127.36
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|127.59
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|127.93
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains above 1.0750 ahead of German inflation, EU Summit
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0750, picking up fresh bids amid renewed US dollar weakness and an upbeat mood ahead of the key data/events from the bloc. German HICP, EU's decision on the Russian oil embargo awaited.
GBP/USD trades below 1.2650, paring some of its gains
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2650, paring back gains despite the risk-on market mood. The US dollar remains on the back foot alongside the yields amid easing hopes for aggressive Fed tightening later this year. Liquidity is thinner due to a US holiday.
Battle lines well-defined for gold amid light trading
Gold Price is giving a part of its early gains but appears supported amid holiday-thinned market conditions. The US dollar is seeing a dip-buying demand, despite the risk-on trading on global stocks.
Bitcoin is back above $30,000, hinting at bullish week ahead
Bitcoin kicked off the week in a great posture, jumping by more than 5.20% since Monday's open. The sudden bullish impulse allowed BTC to slice through the psychological $30,000 resistance barrier to hit a high of $30,980
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!