USD/JPY hits fresh nine-month tops, around 108.70 region

- USD/JPY continued gaining positive traction for the fourth consecutive session on Monday.
- Rallying US bond yielding underpinned the USD and remained supportive of the momentum.
- Overbought RSI might hold bulls from placing fresh bets amid a softer tone around equities.
The strong USD buying remained unabated through the mid-European session and pushed the USD/JPY pair to fresh nine-month tops, around the 106.65-70 region in the last hour.
The pair prolonged its recent strong bullish momentum and gained traction for the fourth consecutive session on the first day of a new trading week. The uptick also marked the ninth day of a positive move in the previous ten and was exclusively sponsored by a broad-based US dollar strength.
The USD climbed to a 3-1/2-month high and remained well supported by the upbeat US economic outlook, reinforced by Friday's stunning NFP report. Apart from this, a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields further inspired the USD bulls and provided an additional boost to the USD/JPY pair.
The US Senate on Saturday passes a much-awaited $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package and sparked another sell-off in the US fixed income market. This, along with expectations for a possible uptick in US inflation, pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US bond back closer to 1.60%.
Meanwhile, the bond market rout raised fears of distressed selling in other asset classes. Adding to this, reports of attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities weighed on investors' sentiment, albeit did little to benefit the safe-haven Japanese yen or hinder the USD/JPY pair's positive move.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US on Monday. Moreover, overbought RSI (14) on the daily chart might hold bullish traders from placing fresh bets and keep a lid on any further gains for the USD/JPY pair, at least for the time being.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.68
|Today Daily Change
|0.33
|Today Daily Change %
|0.30
|Today daily open
|108.35
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|105.91
|Daily SMA50
|104.72
|Daily SMA100
|104.5
|Daily SMA200
|105.45
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.64
|Previous Daily Low
|107.82
|Previous Weekly High
|108.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.37
|Previous Monthly High
|106.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.9
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.45
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.07
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.72
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.1
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.54
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dips below 1.19 as US yields resume rise
EUR/USD has dipped below 1.19, hitting a new 2021 low. US ten-year yields have resumed their gains toward 1.60% after robust US jobs figures and the Fed's reluctance to intervene. German industrial output disappointed with -2.5% in January.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.38 amid worsening mood
GBP/USD has been under pressure despite Britain's reopening and due to higher US yields. BOE Governor is slated to speak later in the day.
XAU/USD flirts with multi-month lows, below $1690 level
A combination of factors prompted some fresh selling around gold on Monday. Rising US bond yields continued underpinning the USD and exerted some pressure. A softer risk tone might help limit any further losses for the safe-haven XAU/USD.
Cardano moves closer to colossal rally eyeing $2
Cardano is trading at that apex of a symmetrical triangle as a massive breakout lingers. A break above the 50 SMA on the 4-hour chart will add weight to the expected upswing. The slump in network growth could hamper the bullish outlook and delay the breakout.
US Dollar Index looks firmer above 92.00
The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), extends the march north to new yearly highs in the 92.15/20 band at the beginning of the week.