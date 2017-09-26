USD/JPY heading higher towards 114 - Natixis

The USD/JPY appreciated recently on the back of a stronger US dollar and a Japanese yen that weakened after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) reiterated that its monetary policy would remain on hold for a prolonged period, notes the analysis team at Natixis.

Key Quotes

“BoJ board member Goushi Kataoka believes that extra stimulus would be needed for inflation to reach the central bank’s 2% target by 2019 (from 0.4% currently and since the start of 2017). The USD/JPY should clamber towards 114 in coming weeks if, as we expect, US long interest rates continue to rise.”