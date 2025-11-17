TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD/JPY gathers strength above 155.00 as traders brace for return of US data

  • USD/JPY strengthens around 155.20 in Tuesday’s early Asian session. 
  • Traders brace for the US September NFP data, which is due Thursday. 
  • The Japanese Yen hovers around a nine-month low amid diminishing odds for a December BoJ rate hike. 
USD/JPY gathers strength above 155.00 as traders brace for return of US data
Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

The USD/JPY pair trades in positive territory near 155.20 during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The US Dollar (USD) strengthens against the Japanese Yen (JPY) as traders continue to gauge the long-awaited return of US economic data and the likelihood of further rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The US September Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report will take center stage later on Thursday. 

A flood of data that was delayed during the US government shutdown is due to be published starting this week, and it is expected to offer some hints on the health of the world's largest economy. Analysts believe that the resumption of US economic data will show job market weakness and a potential slowdown. Any signs of weakness in the US labor market could exert some selling pressure on the Greenback in the near term. 

Meanwhile, investors have trimmed expectations of a Fed cut in the December meeting due to the uncertainty. Markets are now pricing in less than a 40% probability of a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut next month, down from more than 60% earlier this month, according to the CME FedWatch tool. 

The Japanese Yen remains weak near its lowest level since February despite stronger-than-expected growth data. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi urged the Bank of Japan (BoJ) to maintain low interest rates, emphasizing that monetary policy should support both robust economic growth and stable price increases.

Nonetheless, traders are alert to the threat of intervention from Japanese authorities to stem the JPY's weakness. Japan's Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said last week that she will be watching FX moves with a sense of urgency. Additionally, Japan's Economy Minister Minoru Kiuchi said on Friday that a weak JPY can push up CPI through import costs, warranting caution for the JPY bears.

Japanese Yen FAQs

The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.

One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.

Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.

The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.



 

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

More from Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD faces solid resistance near 1.1650

EUR/USD faces solid resistance near 1.1650

EUR/USD is losing ground for the second consecutive day in quite a disheartening start to the new trading week, always on the back of the resurgence of the buying interest in the US Dollar ahead of key US data releases and amid shrinking bets of Fed rate cuts.

GBP/USD remains slightly offered near 1.3160

GBP/USD remains slightly offered near 1.3160

GBP/USD is slipping again on Monday, extending Friday’s pullback and orbiting around 1.3160 as the Greenback stages a decent bounce. In the meantime, sentiment toward the Sterling remains cautious, with UK fiscal concerns still hanging over the market and keeping buyers on the defensive.

Gold in wait-and-see mode near $4,000

Gold in wait-and-see mode near $4,000

Gold accelerates its losses at the beginning of the week, trading dangerously close to the $4,000 yardstick per troy ounce. Recent comments from key FOMC officials showed little enthusiasm for additional rate cuts, leading traders to pare back expectations for another Fed move, and leaving the yellow metal without a clear catalyst for now.

Strategy scoops the dip, buys $836 million worth of Bitcoin in largest purchase since July

Strategy scoops the dip, buys $836 million worth of Bitcoin in largest purchase since July

Strategy has added 8,178 BTC to its holdings, purchasing the stack for roughly $835.6 million, according to a SEC filing on Monday. The buying activity, which took place between November 10 and 16, has pushed Strategy's holdings to 649,870 BTC, with an average purchase price of $74,433.

The week ahead: US economic data back in focus, and can Nvidia save the day for tech?

The week ahead: US economic data back in focus, and can Nvidia save the day for tech?

At the start of a new week, the market mood has calmed. US stock futures are pointing to small gains later on Monday, after a sharp sell off on Friday, European stock index futures are mostly flat at the start of the week.

Chainlink bulls defend key support, but low retail interest signals caution

Chainlink bulls defend key support, but low retail interest signals caution

Chainlink trades above $14.00 on Monday, as the cryptocurrency market generally recovers from last week’s volatility. LINK faces declining retail interest amid a weak derivatives market characterised by suppressed Open Interest.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers