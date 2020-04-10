USD/JPY flirting with the 200-day SMA near 108.30

- USD/JPY stays on the defensive around 108.30 on Friday.
- Investors remain sceptical on the ¥108 trillion aid package.
- US Fed releases another stimulus package worth $2.3 trillion.
The soft note around the greenback is dragging USD/JPY to the 108.30 region on Good Friday, area coincident with the key 200-day SMA.
USD/JPY risks further downside
USD/JPY is down for the second session in a row so far on Good Friday, navigating the vicinity of the 200-day SMA near 108.30 against the backdrop of increasing concerns on the coronavirus outbreak in Japan, extra stimulus pumped by the Federal Reserve and scepticism on the recently announced emergency economic package by the Japanese government.
In fact, Tokyo is expected to announce suspension measures in several businesses in light of the broad-based state of emergency declared in the country following the pick-up in infected cases as of late.
Furthermore, investors remain sceptical on the effectiveness to counter the impact of the COVID-19 on the economy of the ¥108 trillion stimulus package released by the government earlier in the week, hinting at the likeliness that extra fiscal measures would surely be needed.
In the US, the Federal Reserve said it will inject $2.3 trillion in order to support local governments and small-medium sized companies. The Fed’s measure came after weekly claims rose by around 6.6 million during last week.
USD/JPY levels to consider
As of writing the pair is down 0.06% at 108.40 and faces immediate contention at 108.20 (weekly lows Apr.9) seconded by 106.92 (monthly low Apr.1) and then 106.48 (monthly low Oct.3 2019). On the other hand, a breakout of 109.38 (monthly high Apr.6) would aim to 111.71 (monthly high Mar.24) would open the door to 112.22 (2020 high Feb.20).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Firmer near 1.0950 amid Good Friday lull, eyes US CPI
EUR/USD trades firmer close to 1.0950 amid broad-based US dollar weakness and Good Friday induced light trading. Eurogroup agreed half a trillion euro coronavirus rescue plan. Next of note remains the US CPI data and G20 Energy Summit.
GBP/USD extends gains toward 1.2500 on Good Friday, focus on US CPI
GBP/USD extends gains towards 1.2500 amid Good Friday led thin market conditions. UK PM Johnson’s improving health condition, broad US dollar weakness support. Coronavirus updates and Brexit drama to offer cues ahead of US CPI.
Forex Today: Dollar depressed amid dull Good Friday, G20 Summit, US CPI in focus
The US dollar remained broadly depressed amid holiday-thinned Good Friday Asian trading. Most major world markets will remain closed this Friday on account of the Easter Holiday. Coronavirus-related statistics worldwide will be watched closely.
Gold: Corrects lower from tops around $1,690/oz
Prices of the ounce troy of the precious metal are fading part of Thursday’s advance to fresh monthly highs in the $1,690 region. The Fed’s latest stimulus package helped the metal’s upside. US CPI results coming up next on the docket.
WTI: Presssured around $23.00 inside weekly falling channel
WTI remains on the back foot inside following its U-turn from 61.8% Fibonacci retracement. Channel’s support, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement could check further downside. Buyers could target $30.00 during the sustained run-up.