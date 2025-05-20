USD/JPY finds temporary support near 144.00, US-Japan trade talks in focus

USD/JPY attracts bids near 144.00, however, the outlook is still uncertain.

Moody’s downgraded the US Sovereign Credit rating to Aa1, citing mounting debt concerns.

Japan’s Ryosei Akazawa is scheduled to visit Washington for the third round of trade talks this week.

The USD/JPY pair gauges ground near 144.00 during European trading hours on Tuesday, but is still down 0.2% near 144.50. The pair attracts bids as the US Dollar (USD) rebounds after revisiting the weekly low, which it posted on Monday. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, finds temporary support near 100.10.

However, the overall trend of the Greenback is still uncertain as Moody’s Rating has downgraded the United States (US) Sovereign Credit by one-notch to Aa1 from Aaa in the wake of mounting debt concerns, which are expected to widen further in the wake of ‘big beautiful bill” to be announced this week. According to a report from Reuters, the tax bill by Republicans would increase the current $36 trillion debt by $3 trillion-$5 trillion.

US credit rating erosion has further dampened the US Dollar’s credibility, which is already battered by Washington’s “ever-changing” announcements on tariff policies.

Domestically, Federal Reserve (Fed) officials continue to guide a “wait and see” approach as an increase in tariffs by the administration is expected to de-anchor consumer inflation. Such a scenario discourages the Fed from lowering interest rates.

On the Tokyo front, investors seek fresh cues on when Japan will close a bilateral deal with the US. Earlier in the day, Japan’s Kyodo News agency reported that top trade negotiator Ryosei Akazawa will visit Washington for the third round of trade talks. This indicates that the Asian would not be the one with whom the US could announce any trade deal.

On Monday, the White House’s economic advisor, Kevin Hassett, signaled hopes of more trade deals sooner. “I would not be surprised if there are more trade deals this week,” Hassett.

During European trading hours, the Kyodo News Agency reported that Japan is considering accepting lower US tariff rates and not demanding an exemption.

