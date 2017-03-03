USD/JPY finds support at 5-DMA, What’s next?

The Dollar-Yen pair extended Friday’s weak tone this Monday morning, but found support at the 5-DMA level of 113.73 levels.

Focus on equities & Friday’s US wage growth numbers

Equities seem to have digested the North Korea Missile news well. Kospi has trimmed losses, while the Hang Seng is trading on a positive note. Risk sentiment would be stabilized if European equities open the day on a positive note. That would help USD/JPY regain the bid tone.

Meanwhile, March Fed rate hike bets could drop if Friday’s US wage growth numbers for February miss estimates by a wide margin. In that case, the 2-year treasury yield and the Dollar-Yen pair could drop.

USD/JPY Technical Levels

The spot was last seen trading at 113.80. Breakdown of support at 113.73 (5-DMA) would open doors for 113.31 (10-DMA) and 113.00 (zero figure) levels. On the higher side, breach of resistance at 114.22 (50-DMA) would expose 114.75 (Friday’s high) and 115.00 (zero figure).