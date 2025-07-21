USD/JPY falls back to near 147.70 as Yen trades firmly after Japan’s parliamentary elections

- USD/JPY declines to near 147.70 as the Japanese Yen trades firmly.
- Japan PM Ishiba lost control in the upper house on Sunday.
- The US Dollar corrects despite traders pare Fed dovish bets.
The USD/JPY pair gives up initial recovery move and slides to near 147.70 during the European session on Monday. The pair faces selling pressure as the Japanese Yen (JPY) outperforms across the board, following the outcome of Japan’s parliament elections on Sunday.
Japanese Yen PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.24%
|-0.38%
|-0.22%
|-0.05%
|-0.04%
|0.09%
|-0.28%
|EUR
|0.24%
|-0.06%
|0.02%
|0.18%
|0.15%
|0.14%
|-0.08%
|GBP
|0.38%
|0.06%
|-0.14%
|0.29%
|0.24%
|0.42%
|0.18%
|JPY
|0.22%
|-0.02%
|0.14%
|0.19%
|0.22%
|0.27%
|0.12%
|CAD
|0.05%
|-0.18%
|-0.29%
|-0.19%
|0.06%
|0.13%
|-0.28%
|AUD
|0.04%
|-0.15%
|-0.24%
|-0.22%
|-0.06%
|0.07%
|-0.10%
|NZD
|-0.09%
|-0.14%
|-0.42%
|-0.27%
|-0.13%
|-0.07%
|-0.24%
|CHF
|0.28%
|0.08%
|-0.18%
|-0.12%
|0.28%
|0.10%
|0.24%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).
In Monday’s session, Japanese markets remained closed on account of Marine Day.
As expected, Japan’s ruling coalition party-led by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba lost failed to reach the 50-seats threshold and lost majority in the upper house. However, Ishiba has expressed confidence that he will stay in power, but the political uncertainty will continue to persist due to an absence of control over both upper and lower house. Ishiba lost control over lower house in October.
Additionally, uncertainty surrounding trade discussions between the United States (US) and Japan could weaken the Japanese Yen’s strength. US President Donald Trump has already imposed 25% tariffs on imports Japan. However, Tokyo has expressed confidence that it will strike a deal before the tariff deadline.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) corrects after a halt in the rally seen this month amid trade tensions between the US and the European Union (EU). The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, retraces to near 98.15 from the four-week high around 99.00.
On the domestic front, traders pare Federal Reserve (Fed) dovish bets as the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for June signalled that prices of goods that are imported in the US have increased.
Japanese Yen FAQs
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.
Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains near 1.1650 amid sustained US Dollar weakness
EUR/USD trades with moderate gains near 1.1650 in the European session on Monday. The uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's rate-cut path and a US-EU trade deal keeps the US Dollar on the defensive, lending support to the pair, in the absence of top-tier economic data releases.
GBP/USD stays firm near 1.3450 on softer US Dollar
GBP/USD stays on the front foot near 1.3450 in the European trading hours on Monday. A broadly weaker US Dollar amid Trump's tariff uncertainty-led cautious mood underpins the major, while the macro calendar remains relatively light this week.
Gold price bulls await breakout through short-term trading range hurdle near $3,370
Gold price maintains its bid tone through the first half of the European session on Monday though it struggles to capitalize on the strength and remains below a multi-week-old trading range hurdle. The US Dollar remains on the back foot below the monthly peak in Fed Governor Christopher Waller's dovish comments last week.
Five fundamentals for the week: Intense trade talks and ECB rate decision stand out Premium
Will trade tensions worsen? There is a risk of deterioration ahead of the August 1 deadline, especially in talks between the United States (US) and the European Union (EU). An interest rate decision in the old continent and several economic figures are also of interest.
China’s first-half growth remains on track, though activity data signals caution
China's second-quarter GDP beat forecasts again with a 5.2% year-on-year growth, driven by strong trade and industrial production. Yet sharper-than-expected slowdowns in fixed-asset investment and retail sales and falling property prices are a concern.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.