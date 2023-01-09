Next 1-3 weeks: “Last Friday (06 Jan, spot at 133.50), we indicated that USD is likely in the early stages of a corrective rebound that could extend to 135.00. USD subsequently rose to 134.77 before dropping sharply to a low of 131.98. While our ‘strong support’ level at 131.50 is not breached, the rapid loss in momentum suggests that USD is likely to trade within a broad range of 130.50 and 134.50 instead of rebounding further.”

24-hour view: “We highlighted last Friday that USD ‘could continue to rise but it is unlikely to challenge the major resistance at 135.00’. While our view was not wrong as USD rose to 134.77, the sharp selloff from the high came as a surprise (USD touched a low of 131.98 in late NY). While deep in oversold territory, the weakness in USD could extend to 131.50 first before stabilization is likely. The next support at 131.00 is unlikely to come into view. On the upside, a break of 133.00 (minor resistance is at 132.55) would indicate the weakness in USD has stabilized.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.