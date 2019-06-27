USD/JPY eyes the 21-D EMA, supported on higher U.S. yields

USD/JPY a strong performer overnight, en-route to the 21-D EMA.

USD/JPY 4-hour chart shows the pair with a clear bullish.

USD/JPY is currently trading at 107.73, stuck in a tight range this Tokyo open between 107.66 and 107.79, albeit en-route for the 21-day exponential average. Overnight, the yen was weakest in the G10 and USD/JPY traded higher by 0.5% to 107.80 as U.S. yields continued to correct higher. The U.S. 2-year treasury yields rose from 1.72% to 1.77% while the 10-year yields from 2.00% to 2.05%. Markets continued to price in around 30bp of easing at the July meeting with a total of four cuts priced by mid-2020.

Meanwhile, as for news and data, analysts at ANZ explained that the May US durable goods headline of -1.3% was weak and argued that the data provided some push back against a 50bp rate cut by the Fed, and market pricing adjusted accordingly. The US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said the US and China “were about 90% of the way” to a deal. "Note that he was speaking in the past tense and clearly the final 10% was too difficult last month," analysts at Westpac argued.

USD/JPY levels

Valeria Bednarik, the Chief analyst at FXStreet explained that, technically, USD/JPY ran into an active resistance area at 107.80/90 that capped the upside: