USD/JPY eyes the 21-D EMA, supported on higher U.S. yields

- USD/JPY a strong performer overnight, en-route to the 21-D EMA.
- USD/JPY 4-hour chart shows the pair with a clear bullish.
USD/JPY is currently trading at 107.73, stuck in a tight range this Tokyo open between 107.66 and 107.79, albeit en-route for the 21-day exponential average. Overnight, the yen was weakest in the G10 and USD/JPY traded higher by 0.5% to 107.80 as U.S. yields continued to correct higher. The U.S. 2-year treasury yields rose from 1.72% to 1.77% while the 10-year yields from 2.00% to 2.05%. Markets continued to price in around 30bp of easing at the July meeting with a total of four cuts priced by mid-2020.
Meanwhile, as for news and data, analysts at ANZ explained that the May US durable goods headline of -1.3% was weak and argued that the data provided some push back against a 50bp rate cut by the Fed, and market pricing adjusted accordingly. The US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said the US and China “were about 90% of the way” to a deal. "Note that he was speaking in the past tense and clearly the final 10% was too difficult last month," analysts at Westpac argued.
USD/JPY levels
Valeria Bednarik, the Chief analyst at FXStreet explained that, technically, USD/JPY ran into an active resistance area at 107.80/90 that capped the upside:
"Ahead of the Asian session, some consolidation and a pullback could take place considering that the gains seen on Wednesday were the biggest in months. The 107.50 zone is the immediate support, and far below comes 107.05. Below the last one, the bearish pressure will likely intensify. The 4-hour chart shows the pair with a clear bullish bias in line with technical indicators. A breakout above 107.80 could boost the greenback back above 108.00, targeting 108.30."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates losses as Fed moderates message
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1350, consolidating losses. The Fed's Bullard and Chair Powell have conveyed a balanced message, boosting the greenback. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said 90% of the deal with China is done.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.2700 post-UK political hustings
With the UK Prime Minister (PM) frontrunner Boris Johnson’s surprising comments on chances of the no-deal Brexit at the political hustings, followed by cross-party MPs’ plan to move forward to direct the Brexit.
USD/JPY eyes the 21-D EMA, supported on higher U.S. yields
USD/JPY is currently trading at 107.73, stuck in a tight range this Tokyo open between 107.66 and 107.79, albeit en-route for the 21-day exponential average. Overnight, the yen was weakest in the G10.
Gold finds some support near $1400 mark, lacks follow-through
Gold held on to its weaker tone through the early North-American session, albeit pared a part of its intraday slide to the $1400 neighbourhood post-US economic data.
US PCE Price Index Preview: It’s not deflation you know
The overall PCE price increase is expected to fall to 0.1% in May from 0.3% in April. Annual inflation is predicted to be stable at 1.5%. The core PCE monthly rate is forecast to be unchanged at 0.2% as is the yearly rate at 1.6%.