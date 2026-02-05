USD/JPY extends winning streak on USD’s continued outperformance

The USD/JPY extends its winning streak for the fifth trading day on Thursday, trades 0.26% higher to near 156.20. The pair advances further due to continued outperformance from the US Dollar (USD).

During the day, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, posts a fresh weekly high at 97.90.

US Dollar Price Last 7 Days The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies last 7 days. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 1.34% 1.57% 2.52% 0.99% 0.73% 1.00% 1.13% EUR -1.34% 0.23% 1.19% -0.35% -0.61% -0.33% -0.21% GBP -1.57% -0.23% 0.92% -0.58% -0.83% -0.56% -0.43% JPY -2.52% -1.19% -0.92% -1.51% -1.75% -1.51% -1.37% CAD -0.99% 0.35% 0.58% 1.51% -0.24% 0.02% 0.14% AUD -0.73% 0.61% 0.83% 1.75% 0.24% 0.27% 0.40% NZD -1.00% 0.33% 0.56% 1.51% -0.02% -0.27% 0.13% CHF -1.13% 0.21% 0.43% 1.37% -0.14% -0.40% -0.13% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

The US Dollar started rallying from Friday after United States (US) President Donald Trump nominated Kevin Warsh as the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) next Chairman.

Meanwhile, firm speculation that the Fed will leave interest rates at their current levels in upcoming policy meetings in March and April is also supporting the US Dollar. Fed dovish expectations have remained choked as inflationary pressures have remained above the 2% target for a longer period.

In Thursday’s session, investors will focus on the US JOLTS Job Openings data for December, which will be published at 15:00 GMT. US employers are expected to have posted 7.2 million fresh jobs, higher than the previous reading of 7.146 million.

On the Tokyo front, the Japanese Yen (JPY) is broadly underperforming on expectations that Japan’s Prime Minister (PM) Sanae Takaichi will unveil a big spending budget after the elections of parliament’s lower house on February 8.