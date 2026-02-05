TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/GBP rallies above 0.8700 after BoE’s dovish hold

  • EUR/GBP jumped to fresh weekly highs above 0.8700 following BoE's monetary policy decision.
  • The BoE kept rates on hold, with four committee members voting for a rate cut.
  • The ECB might deliver another dovish hold later on Thursday.
EUR/GBP rallies above 0.8700 after BoE’s dovish hold
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet

The Euro (EUR) is drawing support for a weaker British Pound (GBP) on Thursday, following a dovishly tilted monetary policy decision by the Bank of England (BoE). The pair has jumped to a fresh one-week high beyond 0.8700, from the 0.8660 area.

The Bank of England left its Repo Rate unchanged at 3.75%, as widely expected, but the voting has shown a split Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), with four policymakers calling for a rate cut, against market expectations of only two dovish dissenters.

Beyond that, the bank’s statement affirms that the risks from greater inflation persistence are becoming less pronounced, leaving the door open for further monetary easing down the road, which has sent the Pound tumbling against its main peers

In the Eurozone, the focus is on the European Central Bank’s (ECB) monetary policy decision, due later today. The ECB is widely expected to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2%. The risk for the Euro, however, is skewed to the downside with some ECB voices flagging the possibility of a rate cut, as Euro strength is threatening to trigger deflationary effects in the economy. Any hint in that direction might push the Euro lower.

Economic Indicator

BoE Interest Rate Decision

The Bank of England (BoE) announces its interest rate decision at the end of its eight scheduled meetings per year. If the BoE is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and raises interest rates it is usually bullish for the Pound Sterling (GBP). Likewise, if the BoE adopts a dovish view on the UK economy and keeps interest rates unchanged, or cuts them, it is seen as bearish for GBP.

Read more.

Last release: Thu Feb 05, 2026 12:00

Frequency: Irregular

Actual: 3.75%

Consensus: 3.75%

Previous: 3.75%

Source: Bank of England

Economic Indicator

BoE MPC Vote Rate Cut

Interest rates are set by the Bank of England’s (BoE) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). The MPC sets an interest rate it judges will enable the BoE’s inflation target to be met. It is comprised of nine members – the Governor, the three Deputy Governors, the Bank's Chief Economist and four external members appointed directly by the Chancellor. Investors look at each member’s vote in order to seek cues over how unanimous was the decision on interest rates.

Read more.

Last release: Thu Feb 05, 2026 12:00

Frequency: Irregular

Actual: 4

Consensus: 2

Previous: 5

Source: Bank of England

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD faces extra pressure, drops below 1.1800

EUR/USD faces extra pressure, drops below 1.1800

EUR/USD trades on the defensive, slipping back below the 1.1800 support on Thursday, all in response to decent gains in the US Dollar. Earlier on Thursday, the ECB matched consensus and left its policy rates unchanged, while President Largarde delivered quite a neutral press conference.

GBP/USD falls to new lows near 1.3530

GBP/USD falls to new lows near 1.3530

GBP/USD extends Wednesday’s pullback on Thursday, easing lower towards two week lows around the 1.3530 area. Ongoing strength in the Greenback and the dovish hold from the BoE at its earlier meeting are keeping demand for the British Pound on the defensive for now.

Gold remains offered around $4,800

Gold remains offered around $4,800

Gold is back under pressure on Thursday, slipping back towards the $4,800 region per troy ounce. A firmer US Dollar is weighing on the yellow metal, even as the broader mood remains risk off. That said, falling US Treasury yields across the curve are helping to cushion the downside and, for now at least, are limiting the depth of the pullback.

Strategy's Bitcoin treasury in focus as MSTR crashes alongside crypto market

Strategy's Bitcoin treasury in focus as MSTR crashes alongside crypto market

Strategy (MSTR), the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin (BTC), is in focus ahead of its earnings call on Thursday amid an intensifying crypto market sell-off. Also caught in the headwinds is the MSTR stock, trading at $114 at the time of writing, down over 12% intraday.

The AI mirror just turned on tech and nobody likes the reflection

The AI mirror just turned on tech and nobody likes the reflection

Tech just got hit with a different kind of selloff. Not the usual rates tantrum, not a recession whisper, not even an earnings miss in the classic sense. This was the market staring into an AI mirror and recoiling at its reflection.

Breaking: Bitcoin slips below $70,000 as falling knife scenario in play

Breaking: Bitcoin slips below $70,000 as falling knife scenario in play

Bitcoin (BTC) price dips below $70,000 on Thursday, having corrected nearly 20% for this year. Market momentum turned extremely bearish, with technical indicators pointing to further downside toward the next key support at $65,000.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers