Silver: Plunges another 17% amid volatility – BNY

Silver prices have plunged another 17%, erasing a brief recovery and reflecting extreme volatility in precious metals. The renewed drop follows a historic rout, with prices falling significantly below earlier highs. Bob Savage, Head of Markets Macro Strategy at BNY, warns that near-term volatility may persist despite longer-term support remaining intact.

Silver prices face extreme volatility

"Silver extended its selloff on Thursday, plunging as much as 17% and erasing a brief two-day rebound."

"The renewed drop dragged gold down as well and weighed on broader metals markets, with copper also falling."

"Investors are now focused on U.S. monetary policy uncertainty, with analysts warning near-term volatility may persist despite longer-term support remaining intact."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)