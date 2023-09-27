USD/JPY extends winning streak despite hopes of BoJ’s stealth intervention

- USD/JPY extends its three-day winning spell amid strength in the US Dollar.
- The US Dollar Index extended upside to near 106.30 despite Consumer Confidence dropping in September.
- Higher wage growth is required to keep Japanese inflation stable above 2%.
The USD/JPY extended its upside to near 149.20 on Wednesday. The asset continues to attract bids as the US Dollar is resilient amid deepening global slowdown fears. The major has continued its winning streak for the fourth trading session despite hopes of a stealth intervention in the FX domain by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) to support the Japanese Yen.
S&P500 futures added decent gains in the London session, portraying an improvement in the risk appetite of the market participants. On Tuesday, US equities witnessed an intense sell-off as investors remain worried about the long-term outlook which is deteriorating as the Federal Reserve (Fed) is expected to keep interest rates higher for a longer period.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) extended upside to near 106.30 despite Consumer Confidence dropping in September. US Conference Board reported on Tuesday that the confidence of consumers in the US economy was seen declining in all age groups. The sentiment data dropped to 103.0 in September from August’s reading of 108.7. Households seem worried about sticky consumer inflation, political uncertainty, and higher interest rates.
On Wednesday, the US Durable Goods Orders report for August will remain in focus. Investors have projected a contraction at a slower pace of 0.4%. In July, the economic data was contracted by 5.2%. A weak order book for core goods would demonstrate a bleak outlook for the manufacturing sector, which has been contracting for a long period.
Meanwhile, the Japanese Yen struggles for a firm footing as BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda supports the continuation of easy monetary policy conditions. BoJ Ueda cited the need for a sustained rise in wages to keep inflation stable above the 2% target for a secular period. Going forward, investors will focus on Tokyo’s inflation data, which will be released on Friday.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|149.2
|Today Daily Change
|0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|149.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|147.46
|Daily SMA50
|145.14
|Daily SMA100
|142.72
|Daily SMA200
|137.78
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|149.19
|Previous Daily Low
|148.71
|Previous Weekly High
|148.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|147.32
|Previous Monthly High
|147.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|141.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|149
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|148.89
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|148.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|148.5
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|148.3
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|149.26
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|149.47
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|149.75
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
