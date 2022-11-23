- Japanese Yen gains momentum during the American session amid lower US yields.
- US data mixed: jobless claims at monthly highs while Durable Goods Orders rise above expectations.
- USD/JPY extends retreat from above 142.00, eyes 140.50/60.
The USD/JPY is falling for the second day in a row on Wednesday before more US data and the FOMC minutes. The pair continues to pull back after hitting the highest level in two weeks above 142.00 on Monday. Recently the pair printed a fresh daily low at 140.50 and it remains near the lows, with a bearish bias.
USD/JPY looking at 140.50
The outlook for the US Dollar suffered a deterioration on Wednesday, with price falling under the 20-period Simple Moving Average on four hours chart. Still USD/JPY remains above the 140.50/60 key support area. A break lower would point to more losses.
If the pair manages to remain above 140.50, the Greenback could recover strength. On the upside, the immediate resistance is seen at 141.50 followed by 142.05/10.
Yen up as US yields drop
Economic data from the US showed a bigger-than-expected increase in Initial Jobless Claims while Durable Goods Orders rose above expectations. The Dollar fell after the data.
November preliminary S&P Global Manufacturing and Services PMIs for November also showed an unexpected deterioration, with the composite figure falling to 46.3 from 48.2, and below expectations of a reduction to 47.7. Later, during the second half of the American session, the Federal Reserve will release the minutes of its November 1-2 meeting. Market participants will parce the minutes for clues about the next moves of the Fed. The next FOMC meeting is December 13 and 14. Recent comments from Fed officials warrant another rate hike but it could be smaller than 75 bps. If the minutes back up a more dovish view the Dollar could see additional losses.
US bond yields are falling ahead of the data and the minutes, supporting the Japanese Yen across the board that is not being affected by risk appetite. In Wall Street, the Dow Jones is rising by 0.25% and the Nasdaq by 0.16%.
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|140.76
|Today Daily Change
|-0.45
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32
|Today daily open
|141.21
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|144.03
|Daily SMA50
|145.01
|Daily SMA100
|141.08
|Daily SMA200
|133.6
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|142.24
|Previous Daily Low
|141.08
|Previous Weekly High
|140.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|137.67
|Previous Monthly High
|151.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|143.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|141.53
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|141.8
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|140.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|140.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|139.62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|141.94
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|142.67
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|143.1
