- 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays flat on Wednesday.
- Chicago Fed's National Activity Index points out to slowdown in economic growth.
- US Dollar Index drops below 97.50 mark in early American session.
The USD/JPY pair is having a difficult time finding direction on Wednesday as investors are waiting for the next significant catalyst. As of writing, the pair was up 0.08% on the day at 109.95.
USD weakens slightly on Wednesday
Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump said that they will have to impose a 25% tariff on European car imports if they were to fail to reach a trade deal with the European Union. Although these comments weighed on European stock markets, the JPY struggled to find demand as a safe-haven.
Regarding the Federal Reserve's monetary policy, Trump argued that the US GDP would expand by 4% if it weren't for the FOMC's interest rate decisions. Meanwhile, the data published by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago showed that the economic growth in December lost momentum with the National Activity Index slumping to -0.35 from 0.41 in November.
Although the US Dollar Index, which spent a large portion of the day moving sideways above the 97.50, edged lower and was last down 0.15% on the day at 97.45, it failed to help the pair break out of its tight daily channel. In the meantime, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is staying flat on the day to allow the pair to stay confined in its range.
In the early trading hours of the Asian session on Thursday, Trade Balance, All Industry Activity Index and Coincident Index from Japan will be looked upon for fresh impetus. On Friday, the Bank of Japan will be publishing the minutes of its January monetary policy meeting.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.94
|Today Daily Change
|0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|109.81
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.32
|Daily SMA50
|109.13
|Daily SMA100
|108.61
|Daily SMA200
|108.55
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.23
|Previous Daily Low
|109.76
|Previous Weekly High
|110.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.46
|Previous Monthly High
|109.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|110.05
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.47
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.17
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.11
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.57
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD surges toward 1.3150 amid upbeat UK data, USD weakness
GBP/USD has been extending its gains after the British CBI Trends figure beat expectations. Markets are pricing a BOE rate cut less aggressively. The US dollar is on the back foot across the board amid reduced coronavirus fears.
EUR/USD struggles to recover amid Trump's tariff threats
EUR/USD is trading below 1.11, close to the three-week lows, as President Trump continues threatening the EU with car tariffs. Markets remain concerned about the spreading coronavirus disease.
Bank of Canada Rate Decision Preview: Rewards of Economic patience
Overnight rate expected to be unchanged after rate decision. Canadian economy projected to improve following US-China trade pact. BOC has the highest base rate of the seven major central banks.
Gold Price Analysis: Intraday uptick falters near 50-hour SMA, remains vulnerable
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European session on Wednesday.
USD/JPY rises above 110.00, potential head-and-shoulders on 1H
Risk reset in stocks is boding well for USD/JPY. The pair may be forming a head-and-shoulders pattern on the hourly chart. The bulls are not out of the woods yet and a break above 110.12 is needed to invalidate lower highs setup on the hourly chart.