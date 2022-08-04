- US dollar losses momentum amid lower US yields.
- After US Jobless Claims attention turns to Friday’s Non-farm payrolls.
- USD/JPY fails again to break 134.50, and drops sharply.
The USD/JPY dropped further after the beginning of the American session and printed a fresh daily low at 133.02. A weaker US dollar weighed on the pair.
US data on focus
Economic data released in the US on Thursday showed an increase in Continuing Claims to the highest level since March; while Initial Claims rose to 260K. The trade deficit narrowed to $99.5B in June, the lowest in five months.
On Friday, the US official employment report is due. Market consensus is for an increase in payrolls by 250K. “Data surprises have been strongly correlated with broad USD variation. An above-consensus print should leave a slightly firmer tone but would expect price action to be somewhat contained. EURUSD bias leans lower but should be contained above 1.01. USDJPY faces more topside extension risk on a break of 134.80/00”, explained analysts at TD Securities.
The dollar is falling modestly across the board on Thursday. The US 10-year yield stands at 2.67% and the 30-year at 2.96%. In Wall Street, the Dow Jones is falling by 0.27% and the Nasdaq 0.37%.
The combination of lower US yields and negative risk sentiment is favoring the yen. The Japanese currency is among the top performs. The USD/JPY is near the 133.00 zone a break lower could open the doors to more losses, with the next support at 132.70 followed by 132.20. On the upside, above 134.50 the dollar should strengthen.
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|133.16
|Today Daily Change
|-0.69
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.52
|Today daily open
|133.85
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|136.27
|Daily SMA50
|134.6
|Daily SMA100
|130.41
|Daily SMA200
|122.55
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|134.55
|Previous Daily Low
|132.29
|Previous Weekly High
|137.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|132.5
|Previous Monthly High
|139.39
|Previous Monthly Low
|132.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|133.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|133.15
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|132.58
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|131.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|130.32
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|134.84
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|135.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|137.1
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
