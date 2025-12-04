 USD/JPY extends losses to fresh two-week lows near 154.50

The US Dollar-Yen recovery attempt seen during Thursday’s early Asian session was capped at 155.50, and the pair resumed its broader bearish trend during the European trading session, breaching Monday’s low of 154.65 to hit fresh two-week lows near 154.50 at the time of writing.

The Bank of Japan Governor, Kazuo Ueda, provided some support to the US Dollar earlier on Thursday, suggesting that the bank is committed to tightening its monetary policy in the coming months, but showing uncertainty about how high rates might go after that.

The US Dollar, however, remains on the defensive with investors bracing for a Federal Reserve rate cut next week. ADP employment data released on Wednesday showed an unexpected decline in net employment in November, which adds pressure on the Fed to adopt a more supportive monetary policy.

Later today, the US Jobless claims are expected to strengthen the case for an easier monetary policy, although investors might stand pat, awaiting the release of the delayed US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) prices index for September, due on Friday.

Beyond that, rumours that White House Economic adviser, Kevin Hassett, will replace Jerome Powell as the next Fed Chairman when his term ends in May, have added bearish pressure on the US Dollar. Hassett is considered a Trump loyalist who will pursue the president's agenda for a much easier monetary policy, which, according to a report by the Financial Times, has raised strong concerns among bond investors.