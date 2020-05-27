USD/JPY extends losses around 107.50 amid fresh challenges to risks

- USD/JPY prints two-day losing streak after reversing from 107.92.
- US President Trump cited sanctions on China, fresh protests brewing in Hong Kong against the security bill.
- A lack of major data/events put the US-China tussle back in focus for immediate direction.
USD/JPY prints 0.07% losses on a day, currently around 107.47, while stretching the previous day’s weakness forward during the initial Tokyo open on Wednesday. That said, the pair took a U-turn from a five-day top of 107.92 to close near 107.55 on Tuesday.
In addition to US President Donald Trump’s signals that sanction on China coming by the end of the week, US Senator Marco Rubio tweet suggested further hardships for the Asian major if it moves ahead with Hong Kong Security Bill.
Also challenging the risk-tone could be Reuters’ story that cites fears of fresh protests in Hong Kong (HK). The new said, “A large rally is expected today in HK to protest China's proposed new national security laws. HK authorities have erected a two-metre-tall (6 feet) set of plastic barriers filled with water around the HK Legislative Council (Legco) Complex.
As a result, the US 10-year treasury yields fail to keep the previous day’s upside momentum while falling to 0.695% whereas Japan’s NIKKEI also remains downbeat around 21,265.
Adding to the Japanese yen strength could be announcement from Japan PM Shinzo Abe that showed readiness to offer 140 trillion yen of financial support to companies.
It’s worth mentioning that the optimism surrounding the major economies’ reopen and nearness to finding the coronavirus (COVID-19) cure mainly offered weakness to the US dollar on Tuesday, which in turn weighed on the USD/JPY pair.
Considering the lack of major data/events up for publishing during Wednesday’s Asian session, traders will keep eyes on the US-China tussle surrounding the Hong Kong bill for fresh direction.
Technical analysis
Sellers await entries below 21-day EMA level of 107.40 while buyers remain hopeful of visiting 108.00 mark that nears 100-day EMA.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.44
|Today Daily Change
|-0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10%
|Today daily open
|107.55
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.12
|Daily SMA50
|107.93
|Daily SMA100
|108.41
|Daily SMA200
|108.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.92
|Previous Daily Low
|107.4
|Previous Weekly High
|108.09
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.04
|Previous Monthly High
|109.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.36
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.6
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.72
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.11
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.81
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.85
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.15
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.37
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
