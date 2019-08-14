USD/JPY edges lower toward 106 after US yield curve inversion

- US 10-year T-bond yield falls below 2-year T-bond yield on Wednesday.
- S&P 500 Futures erases nearly 1% ahead of Wall Street opening.
- Dollar weakens slightly, US Dollar Index edges lower below 97.70.
The yield curves of the 10-year and 2-year Treasury bonds inverted for the first time since 2007 earlier today and caused markets to turn risk-averse. After spending the first half of the day moving in a tight range near 106.50, the USD/JPY pair lost its traction and touched a fresh session low of 106.12 after this development. At the moment, the pair is down 0.5% on the day at 106.20.
At the moment, the 10-year T-bond yield is down 3.27% on the day at 1.625, sitting slightly below 1.628%, the yield on the 2-year reference. In addition to the fact that this is seen as a strong sign of an upcoming recession, markets are also keeping eye on the Federal Reserve's rate cut expectations.
Eyes on market sentiment
Although yesterday's headlines surrounding the US-China trade conflict showed that markets were pricing virtually a no-chance of a 50 basis points rate cut in September, the probability is now around 15% according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index is now losing 0.12% on the day at 97.70, staying slightly above the session low that it set at 97.67 in the last hour.
In the second half of the day, investors will be paying close attention to Wall Street's performance to understand the impact of this development on the market sentiment. At the moment, the S&P 500 Futures is down nearly 1% on the day, suggesting that major equity indexes in the US are likely to start the day deep in the negative territory.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.19
|Today Daily Change
|-0.55
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.52
|Today daily open
|106.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.36
|Daily SMA50
|107.83
|Daily SMA100
|109.26
|Daily SMA200
|110.2
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.98
|Previous Daily Low
|105.07
|Previous Weekly High
|107.09
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.26
|Previous Monthly High
|109.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.21
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.25
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|105.8
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.54
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.63
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.46
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.37
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.1200 as US and German recession fears grow
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1200 as the US bond yield curve inverts and points to a recession. Earlier, Germany reported the economy contracted in Q2. The US-Sino trade war is weighing.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2050 after inflation beat, amid Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2050 after UK inflation beat expectations with 2.1% YoY. Ex-Chancellor of the Exchequer Hammond has said leaving without a deal would be a "betrayal."
USD/JPY recovers to 106.50 amid mixed market sentiment
USD/JPY is seen making a minor recovery from 106.25 lows, but the bulls appear to lack follow-through amid concerns over the Hong Kong unrest and poor Chinese data while US-China trade optimism remains supportive.
Gold seesaws around $1500 as markets move away from risk-on
Having surged to the fresh multi-year top near $1,535, and declining afterward on upbeat trade news, Gold takes the rounds to $1,500 mark ahead of Wednesday’s European open.
Inverted Yield Curve Will Keep Volatility Alive
The longer a yield curve stays inverted, the higher the likelihood of a recession within one-year. While this does not mean that returns (mainly equity) will be lower, it does (historically) mean that price action across all asset classes will be very volatile.